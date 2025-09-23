Will India rest Bumrah? Is there room for Reddy? India have decisions to make ahead of West Indies Tests

Pick Bumrah or rest him?

Axar Patel, The first Test in Ahmedabad begins four days after the final of the Asia Cup , which India have an excellent chance of featuring in. Four members of their Asia Cup squad - Test captain Shubman Gill Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah - would ordinarily be certainties in a Test squad for a home series, but the circumstances around one of them are far from ordinary.

Bumrah only played three out of five matches in India's last Test series, in England, and that ratio of participation looks set to continue into the foreseeable future given his history of serious back injuries. So do India pick Bumrah for both Tests against West Indies, or just one of them? Or do they rest him for the entire series?

In a similar situation a year or two ago, India may not have found it especially difficult to rest Bumrah. But their bowling resources at the moment aren't quite what they're used to having in home conditions. There's the absence of Ashwin, for one, though you would expect a spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja , Kuldeep, Washington Sundar and Axar to cope with it.

Last year's defeat to New Zealand may have led India to ponder the kind of pitches they want to play their home Tests on, and potentially prompt a shift away from square turners to flatter surfaces that produce bigger first-innings totals. Any such shift, however, will also mean a bigger role for the fast bowlers. And India could have issues on that front if Bumrah isn't around.

India would dearly love to have Bumrah in this scenario, but against this desire they will have to weigh the demands of a packed schedule. After this series India have a white-ball tour of Australia in October-November followed by an all-format home series against South Africa, and then a white-ball series against New Zealand in early 2026 in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in February-March.

Is there room for Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Over his first seven Tests in Australia and England, Nitish Kumar Reddy gave India a glimpse of the high-ceiling seam-bowling allrounder he could become in the future. He's an exceedingly useful player even in the present when India travel away from Asia, but do they need him in home conditions?

In Jadeja, Washington and Axar, India have three high-quality spin-bowling allrounders for Indian pitches. A fourth allrounder who might not bowl all that much could be hard to fit into a squad of 15. But given the push for batting depth that's defined Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach so far, India may still try hard to find a place for Reddy.

This could mean picking either one fewer middle-order batter in the squad, or one fewer frontline seamer.

What happens to Abhimanyu Easwaran?

Abhimanyu Easwaran has played 31 first-class games for India A, captained them eight times, and been part of five Test squads, but he's yet to get his hands on the Test cap. Now it seems likely that he won't be part of the squad for the West Indies series, because there may not be room for a specialist reserve opener.

Jagadeesan can also open the batting, and he's been in terrific form doing that. His last two first-class games, at the time of writing, have brought him 197 and 52* for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and 64 for India A against Australia A, in a match where he alternated keeping duties with Jurel.

Abhimanyu opened with Jagadeesan in that India A game, and made 44. When KL Rahul came into the India A side in the second unofficial Test against Australia A, he replaced Abhimanyu rather than Jagadeesan. A clear sign of things to come?

Who are the reserve batters?

If they're all fit, six of India's top seven pick themselves: Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal , Gill, Jurel, Jadeja and Washington. That leaves the No. 3 slot, for which the incumbent B Sai Sudharsan appears the frontrunner, having firmed up his credentials with a 73 in the first unofficial Test against Australia A.

If India also pick Reddy in their squad, it leaves either no space for another middle-order batter, or just one spot, depending on how many fast bowlers they pick.

That one spot, if it exists, could go to Devdutt Padikkal , who was ruled out of the England tour after injuring his hamstring during the IPL. Padikkal, who made his Test debut against England last year in Dharamsala, also played the first Test of the 2024-25 Australia tour in Perth - he wasn't part of India's original squad there, but was added to it following impressive performances on the shadow India A tour.

Padikkal has been among the runs since recovering from the hamstring injury, scoring 57 for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and 150 for India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A.

If Padikkal is picked, it would be at the expense of his Karnataka team-mate Karun Nair , who played four of the five Tests in England but was ruled out of contention for the India A squad by a finger injury. Nair had a strange tour of England, getting to 20 in five of his eight innings but only managing a top score of 57. There were periods of pristine strokeplay, but also uncertain moments against the rising ball, and India may have expected better returns overall from a 33-year-old making a comeback in good batting conditions.

Sarfaraz Khan could have been in contention for this middle-order role too, but the Mumbai batter has been out of action since May, and has been recuperating from an injury - quadriceps, according to reports - at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

How many fast bowlers, and who?

Given that West Indies' biggest strength is their fast bowling, it is unlikely that conditions in either Ahmedabad or Delhi will have too much help for the quicks. Given this, India are unlikely to play more than two seamers in their XI, which means their squad is likely to contain no more than four frontline quicks - potentially just three plus Reddy.

Whether Bumrah is one of them remains to be seen. Siraj, Prasidh and Akash Deep, the other three frontline quicks who played at least three Tests each in England, would be the main names in contention now, but one of them has struggled with fitness issues over recent months.

Akash Deep was less than fully fit during two of the three Tests he played in England, and has been out of action since his return. He was originally part of the East Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy but missed the tournament after being advised rest - he later told PTI that he was dealing with an "impact" injury that he suffered in England and not a fresh one. There is a chance that his lack of recent match time - he isn't part of the India A squad either - could count against his selection, at least for the first Test.

Siraj and Prasidh, the heroes of India's series-levelling win at The Oval, are playing the unofficial Tests against Australia A, and have no known fitness issues.

If India don't pick Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana , who were part of India's squad in England and are currently at the Asia Cup, could come into the picture. Punjab's towering Gurnoor Brar , whom India called up as a net bowler ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh last year, and who is currently playing for India A, is a possible left-field selection.

