Bangladesh ready to 'ride the hype' in high-stakes India clash

Bangladesh were outmuscled in their last T20I series against India in October 2024 , finding themselves chasing scores of 221 and 297 over the course of a 3-0 series defeat.

A year on, they've picked up the pieces. Under a new coach in Phil Simmons , who took charge three days after that India tour, they're trying to unlearn old habits, and build new ones.

While there's awareness that structural changes will take time, there's also the matter of not losing sight of the present. On Wednesday, they'll play India, the reigning T20 world champions once again, in a crucial Asia Cup fixture with the stakes a lot higher: the winner will take a giant step towards making Sunday's final.

"Every team has the ability to beat India," Simmons said. "The game is played on the day, it's what happens during that three-and-a-half hours. If we get the break in the game, then we have to hold on to it. We have an opportunity to win."

It took until 2015, though, to take the world by storm, when the two sides met in a charged-up World Cup quarter-final in Melbourne. Since then, matches between the two sides have contained enough drama to satisfy any cricketing hype machine.

The MS Dhoni and Mustafizur Rahman shoulder barge in 2015, the heart-stopping last-ball thriller at the 2016 T20 World Cup in Bengaluru, and perhaps the most memorable of them all, the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo in 2018 have all lent some weight to this 'rivalry'.

"Every game, especially games involving India, has a hype because they're the number one T20 team in the world. There must be a hype. We're just going to ride on the hype." Phil Simmons, Bangladesh head coach

While things have simmered down since, at least on the field, there has been the odd bit of tension, like India deferring a routine bilateral tour, originally to take place in August this year to September next year . Simmons hasn't paid much mind to that, or to suggestions that his team stands no chance against India on Wednesday.

"Every game has a hype," he said. "Every game, especially games involving India, has a hype because they're the No. 1 T20 team in the world. There must be a hype. We're just going to ride on the hype. We're going to enjoy the moment and enjoy the game. That's how we're trying to go into the game, to enjoy the game and therefore give our best."

Asked if he had allowed himself a smile after beating Sri Lanka earlier in the Asia Cup, Simmons admitted he did, but quickly underlined the bigger picture. "We are not here to win a game against Sri Lanka. We are here to win the tournament. Until we get to the stage where we are out, I have to keep everybody grounded in the dressing room."

Simmons has been encouraged lately, even though Bangladesh have produced mixed results - which includes a T20I series loss to UAE. Yet, through it, there has seen a deviation from their safety-first approach of preserving wickets and setting a platform before trying to accelerate.

When Simmons took over, he wanted them to play differently. And the team has slowly bought into the philosophy, which mirrors the captain Litton Das outlook as well. "It's been really good," Simmons said, reflecting on his time in charge of the T20I side. "A big part of it must be the captain and how he has guided his guys and let them know how he wants them to play.

"And also the coaches, because we've given them that freedom to express themselves when they go out there. I think that's the biggest part in all formats of cricket, but mostly so in T20 cricket. The freedom to express and use their skills."

For his part, Simmons has given them the independence and liberty to discover their own methods, while also focusing on being flexible.

In August, Saif made a comeback to the T20I squad after two years. On Saturday, he struck a 45-ball 61 , only his second T20I fifty, as Bangladesh bouced back to beat Sri Lanka in their first Super Fours fixture.

Similarly, one match after hitting an unbeaten, six-ball 12 against Afghanistan, Nurul Hasan was left out for Mahedi Hasan , whose offspin made him a necessity against a left-hander heavy Sri Lankan batting line-up. Similarly, legpinner Rishad Hossain made way for an extra seam-option in Shoriful Islam

These changes, Simmons explained, were largely tactical: "Everybody has their time. Maybe you play well in one game but lose the chance in the next because of the combination. It's hard, but we're trying to make sure the XI is always hard and difficult to get into. The balance of the team is most important."

If flexibility has been their batting mantra, their bowling has been shaped by pragmatism. Simmons has introduced structured workload management, first with Andre Adams and now with bowling consultant Shaun Tait

Simmons credits assistant Mohammad Salahuddin, a respected domestic coach, for helping build player confidence and connections, which has been an extension of his management style with Afghanistan and West Indies.

In the previous regime, where a board chairman held strong influence over squad selections, at times even the playing XI, such calls may not have been so easy to take. Things are different now.