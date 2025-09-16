Cricketkind has received one of its greatest threats

Asked about the fact the ECB had squeezed the Hundred into such a small window that it started the day after the conclusion of the Test series against India, and finished less than 48 hours before an ODI against South Africa, Thompson said change would have to wait until the end of the current broadcast deal in 2028. "So we're only three years away from being able to ensure there is a gap at the beginning and end of that period." Just three more years, lads, then you can have a proper rest! It'll still be raining in September, though.