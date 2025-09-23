Manav Suthar five-for reins in Australia A on opening day

Australia A 350 for 9 (Edwards 88, McSweeney 74, Suthar 5-93) vs India A



Incumbent Australia opener Sam Konstas , who scored a 122-ball century in the first four-dayer, played a more subdued innings in the second, scoring 49 off 91 balls before falling to Mohammed Siraj, who had been drafted into the team for this game along with KL Rahul, in the lead-up to the West Indies Test series. Siraj had Konstas nicking behind, with Jagadeesan taking the catch having just switched keeping duties with captain Jurel three overs ago.

This was the second time in two matches during this series that Jurel and Jagadeesan had switched keeping duties in the middle of an innings, with the latter taking over the gloves from Jurel at the beginning of the second day's play in the previous four-day game.

Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas played out most of the first session • Tanuj Pandey/UPCA

Ollie Peake made 29 off 39 balls before Suthar breached his defences in the 45th over. When Suthar also dismissed Cooper Connolly, for a duck in his next over, Australia A were wobbling at 150 for 4. Their captain McSweeney, though, brought up his first half-century of the tour, in humid conditions, and moved to 74 before Punjab's towering quick Gurnoor Brar , who has had a stint with the senior India team as a net bowler, had him caught by Ayush Badoni, who had replaced Iyer.

"The pitch is playing quite nice," McSweeney said after stumps on day one. "I think it has a little bit more pace in the wicket than last game, so you get great value for shots. The ball swung around a bit more than probably anticipated. But I thought the way Sammy [Sam Konstas] and I were able to play during that first session set up a decent day. Sammy's playing beautifully, continuing on from last week. A pretty solid day at cricket."

Suthar was consistent with his lines and lengths. He had an economy rate of 3.32 while all of India's frontline seamers went at over four an over.

"I thought their left-arm spinner [Manav Suthar] bowled beautifully," McSweeney said. "He bowled quite slow in the first session and the way he was able to be really consistent in the second, changing his pace, he got a few wickets. He was building pressure today. It's a great template we can follow going into the next innings."

Josh Philippe and Edwards counterattacked, with both batters having strike rates of over 100. While Suthar cut Philippe's innings short on 39 off 33, Edwards ran away to 88 off 78 balls, including 11 fours and a six. Todd Murphy , batting at No. 10, gave Edwards good company and ensured the innings did not slide to a premature end.