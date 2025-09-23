Manav Suthar five-for reins in Australia A on opening day
Jack Edwards and Nathan McSweeney scored fifties on a mixed-soil pitch to keep Australia A in the contest
Jack Edwards and Nathan McSweeney scored fifties on a mixed-soil pitch to keep Australia A in the contest
KL Rahul and bowlers keep India A in the hunt chasing 412
Henry Thornton blows India A away to secure huge lead for Australia A
Prasidh Krishna replaced by concussion substitute after blow to the head
Murphy 'under no illusions' about the battle to be Lyon's understudy
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|36
|55
|retired hurt
|74
|92
|not out
|44
|84
|bowled
|5
|8
|not out
|1
|8
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 1, pen 5)
|Total
|169(2 wkts; 41 ovs)