Stumps - Updates only • Starts 4:00 AM
2nd unofficial Test, Lucknow, September 23 - 26, 2025, Australia A tour of India
Australia A FlagAustralia A
420 & 185
India A FlagIndia A
(41 ov, T:412) 194 & 169/2

Day 3 - India A need 243 runs.

Current RR: 4.12
Report

Manav Suthar five-for reins in Australia A on opening day

Jack Edwards and Nathan McSweeney scored fifties on a mixed-soil pitch to keep Australia A in the contest

Manav Suthar struck in the 45th and 47th overs, India A vs Australia A, 2nd unofficial Test, 1st day, Lucknow, September 23, 2025

Manav Suthar was tight with his lines and lengths  •  Tanuj Pandey/UPCA

Australia A 350 for 9 (Edwards 88, McSweeney 74, Suthar 5-93) vs India A
Half-centuries from Nathan McSweeney and Jack Edwards, and Manav Suthar's five-wicket haul, headlined the opening day of the second four-dayer between India A and Australia A in Lucknow. Picked as the lone specialist spinner, Suthar took 5 for 93, reining Australia A's middle order in, on a mixed-soil pitch.
After Shreyas Iyer, who had led India A in the first four-dayer withdrew from the second, Dhruv Jurel took over as captain and shared the wicketkeeping load with N Jagadeesan. Both wicketkeepers are likely to be picked in India's squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies starting October 2. Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was playing his first competitive game since suffering a knee injury on the England tour, bowled eight overs and went wicketless on the first day.
Incumbent Australia opener Sam Konstas, who scored a 122-ball century in the first four-dayer, played a more subdued innings in the second, scoring 49 off 91 balls before falling to Mohammed Siraj, who had been drafted into the team for this game along with KL Rahul, in the lead-up to the West Indies Test series. Siraj had Konstas nicking behind, with Jagadeesan taking the catch having just switched keeping duties with captain Jurel three overs ago.
This was the second time in two matches during this series that Jurel and Jagadeesan had switched keeping duties in the middle of an innings, with the latter taking over the gloves from Jurel at the beginning of the second day's play in the previous four-day game.
Ollie Peake made 29 off 39 balls before Suthar breached his defences in the 45th over. When Suthar also dismissed Cooper Connolly, for a duck in his next over, Australia A were wobbling at 150 for 4. Their captain McSweeney, though, brought up his first half-century of the tour, in humid conditions, and moved to 74 before Punjab's towering quick Gurnoor Brar, who has had a stint with the senior India team as a net bowler, had him caught by Ayush Badoni, who had replaced Iyer.
"The pitch is playing quite nice," McSweeney said after stumps on day one. "I think it has a little bit more pace in the wicket than last game, so you get great value for shots. The ball swung around a bit more than probably anticipated. But I thought the way Sammy [Sam Konstas] and I were able to play during that first session set up a decent day. Sammy's playing beautifully, continuing on from last week. A pretty solid day at cricket."
Suthar was consistent with his lines and lengths. He had an economy rate of 3.32 while all of India's frontline seamers went at over four an over.
"I thought their left-arm spinner [Manav Suthar] bowled beautifully," McSweeney said. "He bowled quite slow in the first session and the way he was able to be really consistent in the second, changing his pace, he got a few wickets. He was building pressure today. It's a great template we can follow going into the next innings."
Josh Philippe and Edwards counterattacked, with both batters having strike rates of over 100. While Suthar cut Philippe's innings short on 39 off 33, Edwards ran away to 88 off 78 balls, including 11 fours and a six. Todd Murphy, batting at No. 10, gave Edwards good company and ensured the innings did not slide to a premature end.
Their ninth-wicket partnership ended on 55 when Brar removed Edwards in the 82nd over. Murphy and No.11 Henry Thornton survived the remaining 2.4 overs on the day and took Australia A to stumps.
Match Coverage
<1 / 2>