What's the most runs conceded by a bowler taking seven or more wickets in a first-class innings?

Once the team returned to Johannesburg, the tour concluded with the last four Tests, broken up only by a non-first-class game in Bloemfontein against a 15-man side from Orange Free State. Those accustomed to today's whistle-stop tours with few, if any, non-internationals will probably be shocked by the summary of Pelham Warner, England's captain: "A very heavy programme was arranged. Between December 2 and April 2 we played 26 matches - which meant 66 days' cricket - and travelled 5348 miles by railway, in addition to a sea journey between Durban and East London. No fewer than 22 nights were spent in the train… Exactly half the matches were against odds, varying from 22 to 15 men, who, however, fielded 13, and in one case 11."