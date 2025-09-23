Phil Salt: 'I want to be the man. That's the mindset I have'

"I saw something the other day that summed it up quite well: 'We are quite suspicious of the shortest format in this country.' I don't know why that is, but sometimes it can be viewed with a bit of a hit-and-giggle mentality," Salt says, stirring a flat white and reflecting on a year which has cemented his status as one of the world's premier T20 openers. "It really isn't, is it?"

Test cricket still reigns supreme in England, but Salt has not reached the point he has by treating T20 as an afterthought. He can be a fiery character on the field and describes himself as fiercely competitive, yet spends hours preparing for each game by studying footage and analysis with a notebook to hand. "Everything's got to have due process behind it," he explains.

"It really is down to you… I'll get my iPad and have a look through the footage. More often than not, I'll grab someone who I know [to discuss it with] and then I'll go through the footage myself too, just with my notebook, and write down what I think is important in that moment. I'll then go away from it for a bit, and come back and have another look at it."

Salt requests bowlers' pitch-maps to work out where they concede their runs, and tries to work out how they sequence their overs: "Where they go in the first few balls, that's a massive tell. You've got to look at the whole picture: where they feel most comfortable going at the death, what their pace-off variations are, and when they bowl them. What does a bowler go to straight after he's been hit for a boundary?

"It also looks different if you compare venues. On a wicket like Cardiff, where there's a bit in it for the bowlers, there's no use looking at what they did when the ball was flying in Mumbai because it's not relevant. You have to really zone in on some guys… You can only know that by drilling into the analysis and what they've done in the past."

Salt has worked on his off-side play to build his scoring options in the powerplay • Getty Images

There is also a predictive element to Salt's preparation: "Even the smaller stuff, like watching the opposition in the warm-up, you get a massive tell for where people are, and what they're feeling most comfortable with on that day. When you see someone bowling five or six yorkers before a game, that could be someone you're lining up at the death.

"It's constantly a moving picture but it's all about trying to get as much information in as possible, without clouding your own mindset, and just remember that regardless, they could bowl anything at you. But you've got to be on top of your game to react to it… The end goal is that I want to know exactly where the opposition's at, at all times."

Salt has been England's standout player in their short block of end-of-season T20 cricket. The last two weeks have brought him 259 runs off 130 balls against South Africa and Ireland, including a career-best 141 not out in England's record total of 304 for 2 on his home ground at Old Trafford; he has now scored four of England's eight T20I hundreds.

But he pushes back against the idea that this month has been a purple patch, and with some justification. Over the past two years , he has averaged 47.66 in T20Is with a strike rate of 176.27, outscoring all of his England team-mates; he has also become an IPL regular, winning back-to-back titles for two different franchises.