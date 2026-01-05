Root takes centre stage with 160 before Head's 91* leads response

Australia 166 for 2 (Head 91*, Stokes 2-30) trail England 384 (Root 160, Brook 84, Neser 4-60) by 218 runs

The fifth Test will get into at least the fourth - and likely a fifth - day after Root's 160 and Head's unbeaten 91 off 87 balls took centre stage at the SCG.

After the opening day's play was reduced to 45 overs due to Sydney's usual erratic weather this time of year, Root completely dominated the first half of the day to notch his 41st Test ton and join Ricky Ponting in third place on the all-time century list.

In what might prove to be his final Test on Australian soil, Root was the ninth wicket to fall in a 242-ball masterpiece to sit nicely alongside his drought-breaking Ashes tour century in Brisbane.

He led England to a solid first-innings total but by stumps it felt rather underwhelming after Head responded in typically aggressive fashion.

Root and Harry Brook had made batting appear relatively easy on day one, but the SCG surface quickened up overnight with rearing bounce proving a headache for batters. Root thwarted Australia 's seam-heavy attack with assured batting but England could not quite capitalise after losing 4 for 9 to be bowled out for 384.

What had once seemed unfathomable at this ground, spin was not introduced until the 72nd over with Head and seam allrounder Beau Webster - who briefly reverted to offspin - combining for five overs in the entirety of an England innings lasting 97.3 overs.

There will continue to be much debate over the non-selection of offspinner Todd Murphy, as spin slowly evaporates in Test cricket in Australia, but the frontline quicks toiled hard and hit back with a second new ball that did plenty.

Michael Neser , who had been perhaps under-utilised, wrapped up England's innings quickly and finished with 4 for 60 from 18.3 overs, highlighted by a brilliant return catch to finally dismiss Root after diving full-stretch.

Having left some runs on the table, England needed to be disciplined with ball and in the field amid increasingly overcast conditions. But they weren't, with Brydon Carse unable to back up his rousing effort in favourable conditions at the MCG while Matthew Potts was nervous in his Ashes debut and leaked 25 runs off his first three overs.

Potts was unlucky when Jake Weatherald on 9 slashed to a leaping Root, who could not hang on high above his head at first slip. Weatherald then on 14 was dropped by Ben Duckett in a straightforward chance at forward square to leave Carse feeling despondent.

Travis Head posted another half-century • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

While Head was making England pay for their wayward lengths, Weatherald was having a much more difficult time as he clings onto a position in the team after an underwhelming series so far.

Weatherald tried to blast himself out of trouble, but never looked settled and on 21 was trapped lbw by a full delivery from Ben Stokes that was reminiscent of some of his dismissals earlier in the series.

Marnus Labuschagne 's form has also been questioned having tapered off as the series has worn on. But he was not tested by the inconsistent England bowlers while Head became the first player since Steven Smith in 2019 to make 500 runs in an Ashes series.

He hit consecutive fours to reach his half-century off 55 balls while Labuschagne was in fluent touch. But Labuschagne lost concentration and on 48 edged to gully much to the delight of Stokes after they had moments earlier engaged in a war of words.

There was not enough time for Head to reach his century with stumps called one ball into the last over after rain fell following a halt in play when Neser, the nightwatcher, was hit in the elbow by Stokes.

The late wicket of Labuschagne was a much-needed lift for England who had been flagging much like earlier in the series. Compounding matters, Root appears to have suffered a back spasm and he spent the last part of the day off the field - although he was fit to perform media duties after play.

England would have been hoping to be in stronger position when the day's play started 30 minutes early with the tourists resuming at 211 for 3. But their plans were in disarray when Brook and Stokes fell before the original scheduled start of 10.30am.

Smith had started by setting defensive fields in a bid to frustrate Brook, who had mostly shown uncharacteristic restraint on day one. Root and Brook soon notched the highest partnership of the series from either team, surpassing the 162-run stand by Head and Alex Carey in Adelaide.

But Brook let slip a golden opportunity for a maiden Ashes century, falling tamely on 84 when he edged Scott Boland to Smith at first slip having unconvincingly hung his bat out. It was Brook's sixth unconverted half-century in Ashes cricket and he fell just short of his highest score against Australia - 85 at the Oval in 2023.

The sight of Stokes entering the crease seemingly rejuvenated nemesis Mitchell Starc, who was ragged on day one by his lofty series standards.

Starc was again all over Stokes and delivered an absolute pearler of a delivery that sprung from a length and had him nicking off for an 11-ball duck in an overturned decision. It was the fifth time he had dismissed Stokes in the series and 14th overall in Test cricket.

Not for the first time, England were in danger of letting slip an advantageous position. Jamie Smith , however, was not intent on a cautious rebuild in a bizarre yet relatively fruitful knock of 46 in a vital 94-run partnership with Root.

Root was in imperious form although had a nervous moment on 94 when his favoured guide skewed over first and second slip. But soon enough Root was pumping his fists after notching his first away Ashes century in a red-ball match.

Smith, meanwhile, rode his luck as he mixed powerful strokes with moments of madness. This series has been marred by particularly sloppy cricket, which might have hit a nadir in the middle of the first session.

Smith on 22 had seemingly thrown his wicket away by chipping straight to cover only for an exasperated Green to have overstepped. Smith, seemingly oblivious to the mayhem, then on the next delivery edged between Carey and Webster at first slip who stared at each other helplessly as the ball flew to the boundary.

Glumly watching this all unfold, Root remained calm and normalcy returned to the game whenever he was on strike. The partnership eventually blossomed as part-timers Head and Labuschagne were deployed before the second new ball was due.

In what should have been a relatively easy period of batting, almost inevitably, Smith gave it away when he hit a rank delivery dug into the pitch by Labuschagne straight to deep cover.

But Will Jacks proved more sensible as he played his part in an invaluable 52-run partnership with Root, who for the 17th time in his career reached 150.