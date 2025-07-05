India's tour of Bangladesh deferred to September 2026
India were originally supposed to travel to Bangladesh in August 2025
India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh, which was originally supposed to take place in August 2025, has now been moved to September 2026.
"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the BCCI said in a statement.
"The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."
The decision comes days after BCB president Aminul Islam had addressed the uncertainty around the tour.
Earlier in April, the BCB had announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh: three ODIs on August 17, 20 and 23, followed by T20Is on August 26, 29 and 31. The matches were to be held in Mirpur and Chattogram.
With the Bangladesh tour being deferred, India's top players might be in action in the Duleep Trophy, which will kickstart the Indian domestic season in August.