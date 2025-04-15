India to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is in August

India will tour Bangladesh for six white-ball matches in August. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is, marking India's first bilateral T20I series in Bangladesh. It is also their first white-ball only tour of Bangladesh since 2014 when they came here to play three ODIs.

The first two ODIs and the last two T20Is will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, while the third ODI and first T20I will be held at Chattogram's Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium (previously known as the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium).

This tour will be the final preparation for the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, for which India are the hosts.

"This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar," BCB's chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said. "India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest. Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series."

India are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 13. They will play the first two ODIs on August 17 and 20, before heading to Chattogram to play the third ODI and first T20I on August 23 and 26.

They will return to Dhaka to play the last two T20Is on August 29 and 31.