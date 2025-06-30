BCCI yet to confirm India's tour of Bangladesh in August, says BCB president
India are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh
BCB president Aminul Islam has said the BCCI is yet to confirm India's tour of Bangladesh in August. The BCCI, according to him, was going to take a decision on the tour after discussions with the Indian government.
"I have already spoken to the BCCI. Discussions have been positive," Aminul said at a press conference in Dhaka following a six-hour meeting of the BCB's board of directors. "We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month] but they are waiting for some decisions from the government."
He said the BCCI had told the BCB that India would tour Bangladesh during the next available window if they don't come in August. There was no reason given as to why the uncertainty has arisen around the tour.
"The discussions are ongoing. If for some reason they can't come [in August], they will come at the next available window. We are hopeful of playing in this window. I can't say much apart from the fact that they are very professional and cooperative."
In April, the BCB had announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh: three ODIs on August 17, 20 and 23, followed by T20Is on August 26, 29 and 31. The matches were to be held in Mirpur and Chattogram.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84