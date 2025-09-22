Sahibzada Farhan takes confidence from 'brilliant powerplay' against India despite loss

"The way we batted today, the boys are very confident," Farhan said, speaking after the game against India. "The wickets in Abu Dhabi are true and the ball comes onto the bat, and we'll play to win."

Unlike Sri Lanka, who have played two of their four games in Dubai, Pakistan's four matches at the Asia Cup have all taken place there. Without a formal training session, they will go into a game which may end up proving an eliminator for the losing side, with Sri Lanka having begun the Super Fours with defeat to Bangladesh. Farhan, though, dismissed the idea that preparation was a concern.

"We're very well prepared. The boys are confident ahead of the Sri Lanka game because this wasn't a one-sided game; it was one we took right to the end."

That increased optimism is largely down to Farhan himself. His start, particularly in the way he took down Jasprit Bumrah in the powerplay, as well as the aggression against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the four overs that followed, took Pakistan to 91 for 1 in ten overs, their highest midway total against India. Despite a post-drinks slowdown which robbed them of momentum, Pakistan posted 171, requiring India to complete the highest successful chase of the tournament for victory.

"I worked a lot on my six hitting," Farhan, who hit three sixes and is Pakistan's highest run-scorer of the tournament, said. "When I used to score runs before, there were very few boundaries among them. If we'd won this game, it would have been very valuable to me. Performing against India is very highly rated but I just regret we didn't win the game today.

"The mistake we were making in previous matches was losing wickets early on and not utilising the powerplay. This time around our powerplay was brilliant, with 91 in 10 overs. There was a collapse in the middle and we'll look to rectify that."

When, with a six of Axar, Farhan reached his half-century, he opted to celebrate in a manner that raised eyebrows at the time, with Farhan cocking his bat and miming the firing of a gun. It was just one of the flashpoints in an ill-tempered game between the two sides, though Farhan said there was nothing to read into it.

"That celebration was just a spur of the moment. I rarely celebrate when I get to fifty," he said. "But when I got there I suddenly got the idea of celebrating, and so I did without knowing or caring how people would interpret it. We should play aggressive cricket against any team, not just India, the way we played today."

Farhan hoped Pakistan and India aren't done with each other yet in the Asia Cup. "We'd love to be able to meet India again in the final."