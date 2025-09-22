Pollard: The booing is boring now

"It [Winning the CPL] means a lot," Pollard said on Sunday. "But one thing I'll say. There's three countries in the Caribbean where we have played, the booing is boring now. We are still the laughing stock of cricket in the West Indies. You have a guy who has represented the entire Caribbean over a period of time, putting them on the map in the format. Yet, we still don't appreciate him. I'm not bitter but I feel sorry, not for myself.

"Kieron Pollard plays cricket and that's what I know. I got the opportunity, God has given me a talent, I have represented my family and my country. I don't politicise things, I do it because I love the game and I love the sport. This means a lot - five-time champions. Going around the Caribbean at 38 years old...but we're still the laughing stock of cricket in the world."

Pollard has received hostile receptions from crowds in other countries in the Caribbean as well. In CPL 2024 , he was booed at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia during his unbeaten half-century for TKR, despite having captained St Lucia in the past.

While Pollard was tight-lipped about his CPL future as a player - he has already retired from the IPL and forayed into coaching there - he confirmed that he will play in the upcoming season of the ILT20 in the UAE.