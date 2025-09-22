'Not tactics, just team belief' - Pooran toasts TKR's spirit after CPL glory

While TKR were also tactically superior to Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday - Andre Russell bounced Quentin Sampson out with Kieron Pollard swooping in on a catch at short leg and their left-handed batters countered Gudakesh Motie - Pooran said that it was their immense self-belief that led them to CPL glory.

"Nah [not tactics]. It's just belief. Team belief," Pooran said after TKR squeezed past Amazon Warriors in the final. "I've waited 15 years for this moment. This feeling, there's no words to describe it. But before we talk about anything else, I just want to say thank you to all my guys here, every single person in the TKR team, all the squad members, every single one of our fans. Thank you for the love and support."

TKR's victory capped a banner week for Trinidad & Tobago sport. Earlier this week, Keshorn Walcott had won the gold in the men's javelin while Jereem Richards had claimed silver in the men's 400-metre race at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

"We weren't only doing it for ourselves, but we were doing it for the people of Trinidad & Tobago," Pooran said. "They came out and supported us. The government supported us. Even the minister is here. I hope he's going to reward us as well, right (laughs)?

"But again, we did it for the people of Trinidad & Tobago. This week was a really important one where Keshorn Walcott and Jereem Richards won in the World Championship and then us coming to win the CPL."

TKR were pilloried for picking a number of players over the age of 30, but they turned their perceived weakness into their biggest strength. Fittingly, 32-year-old Akeal Hosein bagged the Player-of-the-Match award for his all-round effort while 38-year-old Pollard, the oldest West Indian in the TKR squad, won the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

"First of all, it's all about getting the ego out of the way," Pooran said. "We've lost in the last five years and a lot of things were said: 'The guys are old and time has passed'. I guess every single person, they answered and they proved everyone wrong. I want to start with Polly, 38 years old or young I should say, right (laughs)? MVP in a tournament like this. Dre [Andre Russell], every single person, day in and day out. These guys really did it for us. For me as a captain, I can't ask for anything else."

'Sometimes you have to throw the first punch' - Pollard on his battle with Tahir

In front of a partisan Providence crowd that even booed him, Pollard played a vital cameo and took down Imran Tahir, the top wicket-taker in CPL 2025. Pollard pounded Tahir for 20 off six balls, including three sixes, before the Amazon Warriors captain burst through his defences with a wrong'un.

"As much as you guys talk about him being a match-up for myself on the television, I back myself to hit the spin," Pollard said. "In a situation like today, what we needed was a quick cameo to settle the nerves.

"Throughout the entire tournament, the competition between Tahir and myself all over the world has been immense. Sometimes you have to take the first step and try to make the first punch. Once I show that sort of intent early on, I'm always going to be on top. There are other times where I have to just block him out. But you have to have the discipline and the want to do that because that's what the team requires."

While Pollard was tight-lipped about his CPL future as a player - he has already retired from the IPL and forayed into coaching there - he confirmed that he will play in the upcoming season of the ILT20 in the UAE.

"I can't tell you the future," Pollard said. "I can only deal with what's in front of me. I have a flight coming up and I'm getting home to the kids. I'm just trying to enjoy some time at home. I've been on the road for the entire year. So, I think I owe it to them. Let's see what happens. At the end of the year, I'll still be playing in the ILT20 in Dubai. So that's the only thing I can tell you at this point of time."

Akeal Hosein overcomes illness to win it for TKR

Hosein, who iced the chase with an unbeaten 16 off seven balls, was ill in the lead-up to the final but overcame that and embodied TKR's belief. He had also contributed handsomely with the ball, dismissing both Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, the highest run-getter this season.

"Very special. This win has eluded us for five years and we were really hungry," Hosein said. "We had an experienced group and there were lots of talks about the ages in our group, but experience beat old talk and I'm really happy to get this win.

"I told one of my team-mates yesterday that I'm gonna get the Man of the Match [award] today and that's what I set my mind to. And no matter what condition I'm in, I'm gonna go out there and give it my all for my team and I'm really happy that I did that today."

Hosein has also been working behind the scenes to expand his range as a lower-order batter. Two months after he hit his maiden T20 fifty, for Texas Super Kings from No.6 in the MLC , he secured the CPL title for TKR with the bat and sparked wild celebrations in their camp.