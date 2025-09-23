Shan Masood to continue as Pakistan Test captain for 2025-27 WTC cycle
PCB sticks with Masood despite Pakistan finishing last in the previous World Test Championship cycle
Shan Masood is set to lead Pakistan in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The PCB reaffirmed its confidence in the current Test captain after Masood met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with Pakistan's red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood.
A PCB statement said Masood and Mahmood have been given "free hand" of the Test side, without elaborating what specifically that entails. The captain and coach are not in the selection committee for the Test side, which comprises a five-member panel including Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, and Azhar Ali.
There was speculation on Masood's future after the 2023-25 WTC cycle, where Pakistan finished bottom of the table. He was captain for the entirety of that cycle. Last month, when the PCB announced player contracts for the 2025-26 season, Masood was demoted from the 'B' category to 'D', the lowest rung of central contracts.
In that time, the position of Pakistan's Test coach underwent several changes, including the brief reign of Jason Gillespie, which ended on acrimonious terms. In that context, the PCB's declaration of confidence in Masood represents a major upswing his fortunes and the possibility of a fresh start. He is Pakistan's longest-serving current captain, with the ODI and T20I captaincy changing hands multiple times since he took over the red-ball side.
While consistency with the bat has remained elusive, Masood made useful contributions at the top of the order, having established himself as an opener over the last four Tests following an extended stint at No. 3. Two big hundreds, one at home against England and one in South Africa, took his average into the mid 30s; it is higher as captain than it has ever been under any other skipper. However, Test wins have been in short supply under Masood, with Pakistan losing nine of 12 matches.
Masood's first test of the new WTC cycle is against defending WTC champions South Africa, who play two Tests in Pakistan in October.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000