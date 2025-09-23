Jasprit Bumrah doing 'exceptionally tough job' at Asia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah has taken only three wickets - with an economy rate of 8.36 - in three games in the 2025 Asia Cup , but the India team management is satisfied with his performances, considering the "exceptionally tough job" he's been given in the UAE.

Bumrah has bowled three overs in the powerplay - and his fourth at the death - in every game so far. Before India's tournament opener against UAE, the previous time he bowled three out of the first six overs of a T20I was in 2019.

"He's doing a very tough task," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on the eve of the Super Four game against Bangladesh . "You don't see many bowlers in this format bowling all three overs in the powerplay. So it's quite strenuous as well. But we feel it's the right amount of work going into the Test match [against West Indies] and obviously the importance of this competition as well."

After taking 1 for 19 against UAE and 2 for 28 in the group game against Pakistan, Bumrah went wicketless and conceded 45 in the Super Four game against Pakistan . "It wasn't his most polished performance against Pakistan the other night," ten Doeschate said. "But we also understand that he's doing an exceptionally tough job to bowl the first three overs, the two [fielders] out, and the last over and the second last over where guys are going as well.

"There's going to be days where he doesn't get wickets and he's going to go for runs. But in terms of how we set up the team, obviously with two seamers and going spin-heavy, we feel at the moment that's the best job."

Bumrah has bowled 11 overs in the Asia Cup so far - he was rested for India's final group game against Oman - and is likely to bowl another 12 if India get to the final. Ten Doeschate indicated he was unlikely to be rested for another game in this tournament.

"It's very unlikely that you [India] go into the last game knowing you've qualified," ten Doeschate said. "So I'd say it's unlikely that he'll get a rest. Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting [next] Thursday. So it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management … So if we have the luxury to have that option [of resting Bumrah] in the last game, we can look at it. But I'd say we're going to pick our best team for every game. He obviously fits into that picture."

Sanju Samson is getting used to life at No.5 • Associated Press

'Samson still figuring out how to play at No. 5'

The other player with an unfamiliar role at the Asia Cup is Sanju Samson , who's batting in the middle order despite having had most of his success for India - and in the IPL - in the top three.

Samson didn't get to bat in India's first two matches. He was sent in at No. 3 in the dead rubber against Oman in Abu Dhabi, where he top-scored with 56 off 45 balls on a pitch that most Indian batters struggled to get going. He was back down at No. 5 in the Super Four game against Pakistan, and made 13 off 17 before he was bowled attempting to pull Haris Rauf.

"There's two outings now, two decent chances and he's still figuring out how to play that role," ten Doeschate said of Samson in the middle order. "I think the wicket was a little bit tired in the Pakistan game. But certainly with the way Shubman [Gill] and Abhi [Abhishek Sharma] are going at the top and you've got your captain batting at three and the way Tilak's [Verma] played, we're really looking for a No. 5. So we believe Sanju is the best man for that job and we've got no doubt that he'll figure out how to play that role in the future."

Ten Doeschate said the format of the Asia Cup with little room for error also meant there was little room for giving chances to the bench strength - Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh haven't played a game yet. "The boys are doing excellent work with training and you probably have to look at bilateral series more realistically as a chance to get guys in to show what they can do and also to give guys a chance to show how flexible they are with their positions.

"But certainly now with the format of this competition, four games, two wins doesn't even guarantee you going through. So it's not like you can take your foot off the pedal at any time and that's been an unfortunate consequence of what we're trying to achieve by trying guys in different positions."

India go into Wednesday's game against Bangladesh as favourites. Both teams won their first Super Four game, and whoever picks up two points will be primed to make the final. "Our general principle is - respect everyone, fear no one," ten Doeschate said. "It's more about our process and what we're trying to achieve. We actually thought we were a bit scrappy against Pakistan. We weren't happy with that performance. We just had a team meeting now and as we always do, we try to address the things we feel we can be better at and more clinical at.