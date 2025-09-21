Live blog - India and Pakistan meet again in Super Four

There has been a bit of needle around, especially when Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled, but India have been the only winners so far. Shubman Gill has gone after Afridi's second over, and then with his eyes pointed to Afridi where he just hit him. Abhishek has taken apart Abrar's mystery spin. The two childhood friends have been extra vigilant to just keep reassuring each other. There seems to be some tension around, but India well ahead of the chase right now. India 43 for 0 in four overs.