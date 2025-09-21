India restrict Pakistan to 171 despite Farhan fifty

Pakistan 171 for 5 (Farhan 58, Dube 2-33) vs India

There was a period of 39 legal deliveries without a boundary leading up to the death overs, which completely derailed what looked like a promising innings that could finally give the tournament a game to remember. It would have frustated Pakistan even more that they had got the better of India's spin threat, hitting three sixes in the first three middle overs, but succumbed to the sixth bowler, Shivam Dube.

Dube ended up with figures of 4-0-33-2, taking the wickets of the two set batters, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, who put on 72 for the second wicket after the latter's demotion to No. 3. Farhan, who reached 51 off just 34 balls, ended up with just 58 off 45. It was only Faheem Ashraf's unbeaten 20 off 8 in the end that gave Pakistan respectability.