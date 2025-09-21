Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas set to take over as BCCI president

As of Saturday, a day before the deadline to file nominations for various BCCI positions ended, Manhas' was the solitary name in the fray for the president's post, which has been vacant since former India allrounder Roger Binny stepped down in August this year. Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, had served in the position in an interim capacity since.

There is likely to be a second cricketer among the BCCI office bearers, with former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat set to take over as treasurer. Bhat is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Manhas, who will turn 46 in October, is part of the sub-committee appointed by the BCCI to run the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Born in Jammu, Manhas switched from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. He has since worked as a coach with various sides, including as batting consultant for the Bangladesh men's Under-19s as well as IPL sides Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. A giant of Indian domestic cricket, Manhas played from 1997-98 to 2016-17 in 157 first-class games, where he scored 9714 runs; 130 List A matches, with 4126 runs; and 91 T20s (1170 runs).

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Manhas' name came up during an informal meeting on Saturday in Delhi attended by some key former and current BCCI members, including current ICC chairman Jay Shah, Shukla, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley, and former board secretary Niranjan Shah.

Elections for various office bearers are scheduled to be held at the BCCI's annual general meeting on September 28 in Mumbai. However, unless fresh nominations are filed by the end of Sunday, the names discussed at the Delhi meeting are expected to be final.

It is understood that Saikia, who replaced Jay as BCCI secretary this January, will continue in the post, while Shukla, too, will stay on as the vice-president. Prabhtej Bhatia, of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, who was elected treasurer in January, will take over as the joint secretary, replacing Rohan Desai, former Goa Cricket Association secretary.