Stats - India go 8-0 in T20I chases versus Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma scored the quickest fifty by an India batter against Pakistan in men's T20Is
8-0 India's win-loss record while chasing against Pakistan in men's T20Is. These are the joint-most matches for any team with a 100% record while chasing against an opponent in men's T20Is. Malaysia also have an 8-0 chasing record against Thailand in this format.
India's 172-run chase in Dubai on Sunday is the highest of their eight successful run-chases against Pakistan.
24 Balls Abhishek Sharma took to score his fifty on Sunday, the quickest for an India player against Pakistan. Yuvraj Singh's 29-ball fifty in 2012 in Ahmedabad was the previous fastest.
105 Abhishek and Shubman Gill put on 105 runs, the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in men's T20Is. Only once before have India had a century stand for any wicket against Pakistan - 113 between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the MCG in 2022.
2 Abhishek's 74 is only the second fifty by an India opener in men's T20Is against Pakistan. Gautam Gambhir's 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final is the other. Gill's 47 on Sunday is the third-highest score by an India opener against Pakistan.
69 for 0 India's total in the powerplay on Sunday is their highest in T20Is against Pakistan. Their previous best was 62 for 1 during the 2022 T20 Asia Cup clash, also in Dubai. Earlier, Pakistan made 55 for 1 in the powerplay, their highest score in this phase against India, bettering the 54 for 0 in 2012 at Ahmedabad.
45 Runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in his four overs, the joint-third-most by him in a T20I. Bumrah gave away 34 runs in the three overs he bowled in the powerplay, the most he has ever conceded in this phase in a T20 match (where ball-by-ball data is available).
5 Chances India spilled on Sunday, the most by them in a men's T20I since 2019. Previously, they had dropped four chances against Sri Lanka in 2023 in Pune.
3 Dismissals for Suryakumar Yadav against Haris Rauf in T20Is. Rauf has dismissed Suryakumar in all three of their meetings for 11 runs in ten deliveries.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo