Live Blog: SL look to avoid heavy defeat

Live Blog: SL look to avoid heavy defeatBy Madushka Balasuriya
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify!
Kusal Mendis ensured a 100 percent record through the group stages as his unbeaten 74 off 52 trumped Mohammed Nabi's outrageous 60 off 22, to take Sri Lanka through to the Super Fours with a six wicket win against Afghanistan. The result means Bangladesh also qualify, second place in group B.
Kusal was crucial to the chase, with his ability to navigate Afghanistan's variety of spinners, courtesy well executed sweeps and pulls, proving crucial in helping Sri Lanka run down a tricky target with eight deliveries to square.
Kusal was therefore the common denominator in a string of partnerships - 22, 25, 45, 27 and 52* - as Sri Lanka put aside a potentially momentum shifting cameo from Mohammed Nabi to come away comfortable victors.
Nabi had earlier resurrected the Afghan innings, striking five sixes in a final over bowled by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who had been drafted in to this game ahead of Maheesh Theekshana. Prior to that, Dushmantha Chameera had been taken for 17 runs in the penultimate over of the innings, meaning Afghanistan struck 49 in the final two overs to give their total a monster boost.
Up until that point though Sri Lanka had dominated proceedings, with Nuwan Thushara in particular shining with figures of 4 for 18. It was a performance worthy of a win, and so it proved in the end.
Sri Lanka target Noor
Noor Ahmad has been among Afghanistan's most miserly and most impactful bowlers in the recent past. Since 2024 no bowler has picked up more than his 135 wickets in T20s, but his economy rate of 4.25 in his five T20Is in 2025 has been truly exemplary.
But in this game, Sri Lanka's batters have made it a point to go after the speedy spinner. His three overs so far have gone for 37 runs, and he's picked up just the one wicket.
12.33 Noor's economy rate across his three overs
Sri Lanka survives chaotic few moments as Rashid hurts himself
Afghanistan could have one of Kamindu Mendis or Kusal Mendis in a single delivery but ended up with Rashid Khan on the floor needing treatment.
Kamindu got a leading edge that looped up over Rashid, but as Rashid goes to pick up the ball behind the stumps he sees that Kusal and looked for an ill-advised run. Rashid looks to pick up the ball and throw down the stumps - had he hit Kusal was miles out - but in the process twists his back and falls on it hard.
He receives treatment though, and is able to complete the over. But he goes off the field straight after.
5.75 Rashid's economy rate as he ends his spell wicketless
Death overs beckon!
As we head into the death overs Sri Lanka need 48 runs off 30 deliveries. If anyone needed a reminder, Afghanistan scored 49 off their final 12 deliveries.
Sri Lanka though will have to get their without their skipper, who holed out a few deliveries prior, pulling one aerially to deep square leg, where Rashid sprinted out and held on to an outstanding catch on the move.
Kusal brings up his fifty!
Kusal Mendis knows his role and has been playing it to perfection. He brought up his fifty with yet another sweep behind backward square leg, it came off 40 deliveries.
17 Number of fifties in T20Is for Kusal Mendis - he goes level with Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka qualify!
Charith Asalanka rocks back and plays a delightful late dab between backward point and short third. It takes Sri Lanka to precisely 101 for 3, and with it secures qualification to the Super Fours.
The work's not done though. They will want to end the group stages with an unblemished record, and Bangladesh will want them to as well.
50 Percentage chance of victory for either side. Even the win predictor can't pick between these them at the moment
Sri Lanka not far away from securing qualification
It's drinks, and at the halfway point Sri Lanka have almost secured qualification; at 82 for 2 they're just 19 runs away from ensuring their net run rate is better than that of Bangladesh's regardless of result. But for Afghanistan, it will be concerning that Sri Lanka have got so many already. This game is shaping up to go down to the wire.
Though it might have been better for Afghanistan had Mujeeb not misjudged an aerial slog sweep from Kusal Perera at deep square leg on the stroke of drinks. The spinner had come in from the boundary to take it, before realising that this was sailing over. Fine margins.
7.25 Sri Lanka's run rate since the end of the powerplay
Mendis holds the fort
Kusal Mendis has struck an unbeaten 32 from 18 inside the powerplay, but Afghanistan will nevertheless be pleased by their efforts during the period.
Nissanka was removed early, while Kamil Mishara - a slow starter as seen from his small T20I sample size - was dismissed by Mohammed Nabi (can't keep this man out of the game) after he chipped one straight to extra cover.
The game is finely poised, but with the spinners set to come into the game through the middle overs, much of Sri Lanka's fortunes will depend on Mendis - arguably Sri Lanka's best player of spin - staying in the middle for as long as possible.
18 Only twice in nine innings in 2025 has Kusal Mendis faced more than his 18 deliveries so far
Nissanka falls early!
The question at the start of the game had surrounded Sri Lanka's heavy reliance on their opening pair, particularly Pathum Nissanka, and now Sri Lanka will have to show they can chase without his input.
Kusal Mendis had taken the early initiative, striking three boundaries inside the first two overs. This would presumably have taken the scoring burden off Nissanka, but his dismissal was not borne out hubris - rather it was a nonchalant pull, flat and straight to short fine leg. Either side of the man and Nissanka would have been up and running.
2 Number of times Nissanka has been dismissed in single digits in his past 20 T20I innings
All eyes on NRR as chase gets underway
So as the chase gets underway there are a couple of equations at play. Sri Lanka will no doubt want to win this game outright, but they will have one eye on another figure - 101. That's what they need to get to to ensure qualification for the next round.
If they're bowled out for less than that, then Bangladesh will sneak through on net run rate ahead of Sri Lanka.
Nabi fireworks gives Afghanistan the momentum!
Sri Lanka dominated proceedings for 18 out of 20 overs, but in those two overs Afghanistan and Mohammed Nabi grabbed the momentum and, indeed, the upperhand as Afghanistan tore into Sri Lanka - primarily Dunith Wellalage - to score a whopping 49 runs off the final two overs to end on 169 for 8.
Nabi ended on an incredible 60 off 22, run out off the final delivery of the innings, as he saved his best for last against Wellalage - who had earlier dropped Nabi when he was on six.
For context, Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, was left to bowl the final over after Maheesh Theekshana had been left out of the XI, and the seamers had been bowled out earlier in the innings. That gamble seemed to have paid off for large parts of this innings, as Nuwan Thushara picked up figures of 4 for 18, while Chameera was unlucky to go for 50 in his four.
Dasun Shanaka, the nominal fifth bowler, had gone for 29 but picked up a wicket, while Hasaranga had gone wicketless but was miserly giving away just 18. But none of that accounted for leaving Wellalage against Nabi, a specialist spin hitter, at the last.
Wellage attempted to bowl quick and flat, but he was no match as ball after ball was sent into the stands - over long-off and cow corner, time and time and time and time and time again. It was a brutal display of hitting, and one that a player as young as Wellalage will do well to try and put out of his mind sooner rather than later.
But for Afghanistan, it was just what they needed in a must-win game.
Outrageous Nabi finds a way!
Dushmantha Chameera has been finding the yorkers at the death all tournament, and against Afghanistan it was no different. Against Mohammed Nabi in the penultimate over, Chameera landed three yorkers off his first four deliveries, but yet he went for 14 runs in those balls, including three consecutive boundaries - one squeezed behind point, one picked up in front of square leg, and one a french cut to fine leg.
It meant 17 runs coming off the over in the end - the most expensive of the innings up until then.
50 Chameera's most expensive spell in T20Is
Then to rub salt in the wounds, Nabi took on Wellalage - who was forced to bowl the final over after the strike bowlers had been used up earlier. This was the gamble Sri Lanka took in leaving out Theekshana, and Nabi ensured they were made to pay for it.
Nabi launched Wellalage's first three deliveries for six, before the fourth, a no-ball was bowled wide - the subsequent free hit though went for six. The fifth ball, also a six. The sixth legal delivery? Not a six, but runout coming back for a second. A small consolation as all of Sri Lanka's hard work was seemingly undone in the blink of an eye.
Thushara returns to break up threatening stand
Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi had put on 35 off 30 deliveries - incidentally Afghanistan's best partnership of the innings - and were gearing up for a late death overs charged.
Rashid had earlier taken Dasun Shanaka for a pair of boundaries, including a sumptuous no-look six into the onside, while Nabi had been dropped in the deep by Dunith Wellalage.
On a wicket where even 140 might be defendable, given Afghanistan's considerable bowling prowess, Sri Lanka would have been wary of this stand getting away from them, especially as Thushara's extra over in the powerplay meant one over at the death needed to be spin.
Thushara though ensured that Sri Lanka's feat would be a touch easier, bowler Rashid expertly with a slower ball yorker. It was a fourth wicket in as many overs as Thushara ended his spell with figures of 4 for 18.
Sri Lanka are on it in the field!
Sri Lanka's fielding can go missing on some days, but today it's been on the money - particularly their catching. Kusal Perera's sensational bit of work on the third man boundary was outstanding but Dushmantha Chameera might just have out done him.
Stationed on the long-on boundary, Ibrahim Zadran might have been about 95% sure this was heading for six. It was flat and hard, and might have cleared anyone in this Lankan side apart from the lanky Chameera, who leapt up and grabbed this with two hands.
Fortunately for the Lankan seamer, he was a couple of meters from the ropes, as the momentum of the ball took him flying to stop just inches from the ropes. What's more it was the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran, who was set on 24 off 27.
In between the two catches, Shanaka had Azmatullah Omarzai chopping on, meaning Sri Lanka have picked up three wickets in three overs since the drinks break.
Kusal Perera shows off his fielding chops!
Observers for many years became familiar with Kusal Perera the keeper. But Kusal Perera the outfielder has left much to be desired, particularly in the context of his hit and miss form with the bat. But any question marks over his fielding were, at least briefly, shelved as he pulled off a masterful catch on the deep third boundary (his being stationed there tells you all you need about how his fielding his viewed) in the 11th over.
Leaping off his feet after Darwish Rasooli had uppercut/ramped a quick and short one from Dushmantha Chameera, the momentum from the ball was seemingly taking Perera with it over the boundary line. But the diminutive former keeper managed to just about balance himself on one foot inches from the ropes, before popping the ball up, safely exiting and entering the field of play, and completing the catch.
Earlier, he had taken another sharp take at fly slip to remove Gurbaz.
Afghanistan struggle to rotate after powerplay body blows
Sri Lanka's three wickets in the powerplay has allowed them to sneak in some miserly overs since. At drinks Afghanistan have crawled along to 63 for 3, at a run rate just a touch above run-a-ball.
Sri Lanka will be quite pleased with this, particularly as it has allowed Dasun Shanaka - nominally Sri Lanka's fifth bowler - to sneak in two overs for just eight runs. While boundaries have understandably been hard to come by, Afghanistan will be more upset by their accumulation of dot deliveries.
25 Number of dot deliveries in the first 10 overs
Thushara's dominant powerplay
For a seamer that bowls primarily inside the powerplay, a career economy rate of 7.65 is fairly impressive. And since becoming a mainstay in this Sri Lankan side, Thushara has barely gone a game without picking up a wicket - in fact, in 25 matches since the start of 2024, he's picked up at least in wicket in 20 of them.
Against Afghanistan, against two batters who were threatening a strong powerplay, Thushara almost single-handedly turned the tide. After a double wicket second over in which picked up both Gurbaz and Janat, Thushara was given a third which saw him remove Sediqullah Atal with a searing inswinger - a delivery that is fast becoming the slinger's staple to left-handers.
Thushara's three powerplay overs in the end yielded three wickets for just 12 runs. It meant Afghanistan went from 26 for no loss to 40 for 3.
Thushara double strike dents Afghanistan's quick start!
Sri Lanka have a plan A for the powerplay - Thushara and Chameera - but without Theekshana in the XI, there really isn't a plan B. So it would have been worrying for Charith Asalanka when his two lead seamers went for 26 runs in the first two overs of the innings.
Fortunately for Sri Lanka, Thushara's plan A is a pretty good one. He got Gurbaz to swing way too early on a slower one, as the proceeding thick edge was caught well by a deep fly slip. And then he bookended the over with another saucy outswinger, this time to Karim Janat, who stayed back to a length ball and defended down the wrong line as this clattered into off stump.
Wellalage in, Theekshana out
Is Maheesh Theekshana underrated? Perhaps. He bowls through all phases, be it in the powerplay, through the middle or at the death. And he does so with scarcely a drop in output. Having Theekshana in your side is a safety net of sorts, but it also means your side is generally a batter short (while his fielding hasn't lit the world alight either).
In that sense, bringing in Wellalage makes some sense. He improves your batting as well as your fielding, but does he offer the same control Theekshana does? Well, Sri Lanka are banking on it. You'd hope a time comes in the future where both Theekshana and Wellalage could fit into the same side - perhaps in an aggressive move to play one less batter - but that you suspect is marginally too adventurous for this current iteration of Sri Lanka.
7.42 Theekshana's economy rate since the start of 2024
Get Nissanka, get Sri Lanka?
Charith Asalanka touched on Sri Lanka's middle order troubles during the toss, but he also mentioned how well the openers have been doing as of late. A major component of that has been Pathum Nissanka. Since the start of his career, he has had to put his game together brick by brick, improving at every step, and now as Fidel points out in great detail, Nissanka is raising his bar one notch at a time.
970 Number of runs Nissanka has scored in T20Is since the start of 2024. They have come in 29 matches at a strike rate of 142.
Afghanistan win the toss and bat first!
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in a must-win game for them in Abu Dhabi.
Rashid Khan said he was keen to get runs on the board in what looks to be a good batting track. Charith Asalanka said he would have batted first as well, and made it a point to emphasise the need to improve their middle order batting.
In terms of team news, there are two changes for Afghanistan with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Darwish Rasooli coming in for AM Ghazanfar and Gulbadin Naib. Sri Lanka have brought in Dunith Wellalage for Maheesh Theekshana, presumably influenced by Afghanistan's struggles with left-arm spin in their last game against Bangladesh.
The pitch might have something for the seamers early on, but it also might be a little two-paced. "Make sure you're busy against spin," advised Ravi Shastri during the pitch report.
Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Can Sri Lanka get over their spin hangup?
The big battle today will be how Sri Lanka's batters navigate the varied threats posed by Afghanistan's spinners. Rashid Khan is a known threat, AM Ghazanfar an unknown one, and in Noor Ahmad Afghanistan have the top T20 wicket-taker since the start of 2024. And that's before we even get to the all-round exploits of someone like Mohammed Nabi.
Sri Lanka meanwhile have fared far better against pace than spin in recent times. Even against Hong Kong, spin caused them issues through the middle overs, while even pace-off deliveries proved tough to get away. Safe to say, how Sri Lanka handle the Afghan spinners will be pivotal.
105 Sri Lanka's average strike rate against spin in 2025
Welcome, welcome!
Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Report of this final group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan - and good news, it's on schedule!
The Lankans have one foot in the Super Fours, and provided they avoid a monumental defeat tonight, they will secure qualification. Afghanistan have a very straightforward qualification criteria - win and they're through, lose and they're out.
Bangladesh meanwhile will be watching nervously as they essentially need a Sri Lankan win to ensure themselves qualification; a thumping Afghanistan win will also suffice, but that's far less likely.
Far less likely...but not impossible. Sri Lanka, after all, are no strangers to soul-crushing collapses. Fidel has all the permutations and much more in his preview.
