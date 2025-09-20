Noor, Mujeeb handed demerit point for code-of-conduct breach

Noor was found to have breached Article 2.8 which indicated "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match" while Mujeeb was charged with breaching Article 2.2, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match."

Mujeeb had broken the stumps with his towel during the match. Noor had shown dissent in the 16th over of Sri Lanka's innings when the umpire adjudged one of his deliveries to be a wide.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge. Both players admitted to their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, so there was no need for formal hearings.