Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs BAN, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
L
L
W
Bangladesh
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 15:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 134.92 SR
PAK4 M • 165 Runs • 82.5 Avg • 181.31 SR
BAN9 M • 237 Runs • 29.63 Avg • 139.41 SR
BAN10 M • 190 Runs • 19 Avg • 133.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 16.11 SR
PAK8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 17.33 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.81 Econ • 14.07 SR
BAN9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 14.76 SR
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3194
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|30 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English