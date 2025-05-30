Matches (7)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Lahore, PAK vs BAN, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Lahore, May 30, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Today, 3:00 PM
4h:10m
Match centre Ground time: 15:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
8 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 134.92 SR
Saim Ayub
4 M • 165 Runs • 82.5 Avg • 181.31 SR
Jaker Ali
9 M • 237 Runs • 29.63 Avg • 139.41 SR
Litton Das
10 M • 190 Runs • 19 Avg • 133.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 16.11 SR
Haris Rauf
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 17.33 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.81 Econ • 14.07 SR
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 14.76 SR
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shadab Khan 
Allrounder
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3194
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days30 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
