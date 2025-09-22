Nepal recall Mohammad Aadil Alam and Sundeep Jora for West Indies T20Is
Lalit Rajbanshi, who missed the Top End T20 series in Australia, is also back in the side
Nepal have recalled allrounder Mohammad Aadil Alam and middle-order batter Sundeep Jora for the historic three-match T20I series against West Indies in the UAE later this month. This will be Nepal's first bilateral series against a Full Member.
Alam last played for Nepal in August 2022, and Jora in June 2024. Rohit Paudel will lead the squad, which was announced last week; Dipendra Singh Airee will be his deputy. The bowling attack will revolve around legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi, who missed the Top End T20 series in Australia last month, is also back in the side.
"We are confident and positive," Paudel said. "The last two years of exposure playing against Test nations has also brought good experience, and the team is balanced with the presence of Jora and Aadil Alam."
In April 2024, West Indies A had toured Nepal for a five-match T20 series, which they won 3-2. For the upcoming series, West Indies have included five uncapped players in their squad, and will be led by Akeal Hosein.
The series starts on September 27, with all three games to be played in Sharjah. After that, Nepal will head to Oman for the Asia and East-Asia Pacific Qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Nepal squad for West Indies T20Is
Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee (vice-capt), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Adil Alam, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Shahab Alam