Live Report - Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship final

Live Report - Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship finalBy Andrew Miller
Khawaja remains in spotlight after torturous duck
Drinks on the first morning at Lord's as Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder settle into their first spells. At 29 for 2, it's been South Africa's hour. One of those wickets was Usman Khawaja ... here's Andrew McGlashan's take on Australia's senior opener...
Much of the focus leading into this Test was on who would partner Usman Khawaja, but the first morning at Lord’s has posed some familiar questions for Khawaja himself.
He fell for a 20-ball, edging Kagiso Rabada from around the wicket. It’s an angle of attack that has troubled him significantly: since the start of 2024 he is averaging 18.63 and been dismissed 11 times by quicks coming around to him, compared to 43.80 for five dismissals against the line over the wicket.
He’s faced some very good bowlers in that period, but there’s a clear pattern. It was only two Tests ago that he scored a career-best 232 in Sri Lanka, but those came in conditions that didn’t challenge him the same way. He still needs to do some convincing that, against quality quick bowling, his best years aren’t behind him.
Rabada cranks open the contest!
Absolute scenes in the seventh over of the morning, as Kagiso Rabada rips out two in four balls to ignite South Africa's challenge!
First up, it's a super take from David Bedingham at first slip - not clean, mind you, but then he did have to contend with Aiden Markram diving into his eyeline at second as he clung on high on his chest. Usman Khawaja is the man to go, via that round-the-wicket line from Rabada that Stuart Broad was doubtless expounding during his day as a bowling consultant this week... no doubt, he'll be credited for it in some capacity before the day is out!
"I'm a neutral now, just enjoying the cricket, but with a bit of a smile on my face," says Broad on the host broadcast ...
In comes Cameron Green, fresh from three centuries for Gloucestershire in Division Two of the County Championship ... and his first runs are about as easy as he's been handed all summer, as Rabada loses his line and hands him a freebie four, clipped off the pads. But two balls later, he's back on his mark from over the wicket, finding the low edge at a full, fast pace... and this time it's Markram clinging on despite distraction from Mulder at third slip, whose left arm spears into the frame just as the ball fizzes by! South Africa are clearly on it like a bonnet this morning. Alert, to the point of being almost too alert! But at 16 for 2, the toss gamble is already being justified.
One over later, it's inches from being 18 for 3, as Labuschagne jabs off his hip, and inches short of leg gully, a position in which he was extracted in the Sheffield Shield final. He's done a lot of work on that line of attack... as indeed have South Africa, it would appear...
Hard graft for the Aussie openers
2
2
It's close, it's gloomy. It's a trial by pace for Australia's openers as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen hammer their lengths from the outset, with a bit of each-way nibble and good carry to the keeper. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are under the cosh, with Labuschagne presented with three slips, a gully and a short leg as he faces up to Jansen. The first runs don't arrive until the 22nd delivery, and they are via an inside-edge down past the leg-stump ... although it retrospectively transpires that the 21st was a front-foot no-ball, which causes a lengthy delay while the various parties work out the implications. South Africa need a wicket to justify bowling first, but they are doing their utmost to deliver it.
Smoke and fury for the national anthems
The teams march out through a sea of sparklers, to stand in front of two vast flags and the ICC's Cricket4Good banner, and there's a flash of green and gold fireworks ahead of the anthems (conveniently, a single job-lot of pyrotechnics covers both teams). And as the anthems finish, the ground disappears in a further fusillade of fireworks and smoke. This is happening, folks!
Meanwhile, Nagraj Gollapudi has got his crayons out, and is getting very colourful about the pitch that's been prepared for this contest:
"A bright, creamish carpet tinged with faint green – the Lord's pitch is like a strip of band aid in the middle of a verdant green. But don’t let that fool you into thinking it could be flat. The groundsman Karl McDermott has been busy using the heavy roller in the week leading into the final. As a consequence, the grass has been padded in but the the surface is likely to be hard and provide good bounce across the five days."
South Africa win toss, bowl first
A big cheer goes out from the South Africans in the stands as heads is the call from Temba Bavuma, and down it comes...
"The overhead conditions dictate that we bowl first," says Bavuma. "We've selected the best team for these conditions. It's a massive occasion, we all have some sort of allegiance to Lord's and we can hear the South African accents in the stands."
Pat Cummins is happy to bat first. "A few clouds but quite dry. Preparation has been unreal, all 15 guys pushing for selection. Everyone has come together for ten days' preparation. No extra pressure, we've won it before, go out and enjoy it."
So, it's the best-case scenario for South Africa, you sense. A chance to unleash their strongest suit, their bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and the lanky Marco Jansen, against an Australia batting line-up that includes Marnus Labuschagne in an unfamiliar role at the top of the order. Big first hour coming up. But when is it not?
Here's what Andrew McGlashan makes of it all ...
With Temba Bavuma asking Australia to bat it provides an early test for the reshuffled top three on an overcast day at Lord’s. Marnus Labuschagne will be in there straightaway with his Test career on the line, having been moved up to become Usman Khawaja’s fifth partner in 12 Tests.
For Labuschagne, this potentially defining moment comes at the ground where his career hit lift-off in 2019 when he was parachuted in as Steven Smith's concussion sub and, for three years, didn’t look back.
However, this WTC cycle has been tough with an average of 28.33 since the start of 2023 Ashes and just one century. The big question is: what would be a pass mark for Labuschagne in his new role?
Meanwhile, Cameron Green will have his pads on as he prepares to resume his Test career at No. 3. This could be a little different than Division Two life with Gloucestershire. The pitch itself didn’t scream bowl first, but Bavuma has looked up. He said yesterday that Australia’s top order was something his team could exploit and his star quicks – Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen – will have first crack.
Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Marnus Labuschagne, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickleton, 3 Wiaan Mulder, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Bedingham, 7 Kyle Verreynne, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Big match vibes
Three times, the World Test Championship final has been staged in England... with a total of four different nations participating, none of them the hosts themselves. And, to judge by the first impressions of a hugely busy Wellington Road, and a massive throng outside the North Gate, this latest staging - and the first at Lord's - will be every bit as well attended as the first two.
Obviously, the very first one, at the Ageas Bowl in 2021, occurred against a backdrop of Covid lockdowns, and with torrential rain wrecking the first four days. But, as I wrote at the time, the support for the two finalists - India and New Zealand - was extraordinarily enthusiastic, even allowing for the limited numbers that were permitted to attend. And, as we've seen in recent World Cups in the country, this would have been the case for whichever teams made it to the showpiece, such is its multicultural base.
Case in point, the vast support for the South Africans at this event. The visiting media are out in force, and anyone who knows anyone seems to have found a means to wangle a ticket. There are plenty Aussies too, of course, but it's perhaps not quite such a novelty to find them in attendance at a showpiece...
Anyhow, all promising signs as we await the toss. Can the action live up to the expectation. Here's hoping!
South Africa's battleplan? Get it done and have some fun
Firdose Moonda, our South Africa correspondent, on the challenge awaiting the underdogs.
Everything that should have been said about and to South Africa ahead of the WTC final has been said. However, Temba Bavuma has one last piece of advice to his players before the first ball is bowled: “Just be the player that you know, and we need you to be.”
And that's as simple as it is: There’s no mystery, no secret weapon, no hidden agenda. The XI, and Lungi Ngidi specifically given his 10-month absence from Test cricket, have been picked for the strengths we all know they have and despite their inexperience.
Four South Africans have never played a Test at Lord’s and one, Ryan Rickelton, will have to front up first. The other three are also batters: Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham. Bavuma backs them to do what they've always done.
“The way Rickleton has come into the team and almost cemented his position as opener, there's a reason behind all of that. Whatever he's done to do that, let him continue that,” Bavuma said. “And Stubbo as well. He is an exciting talent. He has an opportunity for him to show why he's highly revered within our circles.”
The same four have never played a Test against Australia but the other seven have, albeit one of those, Aiden Markram, was not on the 2022-23 tour in which South Africa lost 2-0. “That was a little bit of an eye-opener,” Bavuma, who was not yet captain at the time, said. “Playing against Australia, seeing how their batters went about their business, facing their bowlers, gave me an opportunity to have a look at my game, see where I can improve and hopefully try to emulate the performances that those batters were putting up at that point in time.”
Then, South Africa cricket was at one of its lowest ebbs, without a full-time coach (Mark Boucher had resigned and Malibongwe Maketa was filling in) and no real plan for how they wanted to shape up. In the immediate aftermath of that series, a new management structure was put in place. Shukri Conrad was appointed Test coach “at the right time”, as Bavuma put it. “He came in and encouraged guys to be themselves and to play their best cricket.”
Conrad has driven that narrative no matter what it looks like or what anyone else has said. He is tired of talking about the so-called nobodies South Africa beat along the way, the fact that their batting doesn’t have a generational great like Steven Smith in it, or that they have a reputation of being chokers. Conrad has instilled a ‘get-it-done-and-have-some-fun’ culture and that is what Bavuma wants his team to do over the next five days.
World Test Championship Final Day dawns
Greetings from Lord's. The day of reckoning has arrived. Australia and South Africa are here to compete for the World Test Championship mace, over five (potentially six...) days of action in St John's Wood. That mysterious sixth day will only transpire in the event of rain, but happily the forecast for the coming days is broadly dry, and even hot in places. For now, there's a thick blanket of high cloud over North London that might yet burn off, and the prospects for a tasty contest are good.
Being an ICC event, the timings are slightly different to a conventional English Test. The toss is coming up at 10am BST, with the first ball to follow at 10.30am BST. Stay tuned for all the updates, and don't forget to check out our ball-by-ball coverage, which will be underway imminently.
