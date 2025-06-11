Live Report - Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship final

Temba Bavuma gears up for a training session • ICC via Getty Images

Firdose Moonda, our South Africa correspondent, on the challenge awaiting the underdogs.

Everything that should have been said about and to South Africa ahead of the WTC final has been said. However, Temba Bavuma has one last piece of advice to his players before the first ball is bowled: “Just be the player that you know, and we need you to be.”

And that's as simple as it is: There’s no mystery, no secret weapon, no hidden agenda. The XI, and Lungi Ngidi specifically given his 10-month absence from Test cricket, have been picked for the strengths we all know they have and despite their inexperience.

Four South Africans have never played a Test at Lord’s and one, Ryan Rickelton, will have to front up first. The other three are also batters: Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham. Bavuma backs them to do what they've always done.

“The way Rickleton has come into the team and almost cemented his position as opener, there's a reason behind all of that. Whatever he's done to do that, let him continue that,” Bavuma said. “And Stubbo as well. He is an exciting talent. He has an opportunity for him to show why he's highly revered within our circles.”

The same four have never played a Test against Australia but the other seven have, albeit one of those, Aiden Markram, was not on the 2022-23 tour in which South Africa lost 2-0. “That was a little bit of an eye-opener,” Bavuma, who was not yet captain at the time, said. “Playing against Australia, seeing how their batters went about their business, facing their bowlers, gave me an opportunity to have a look at my game, see where I can improve and hopefully try to emulate the performances that those batters were putting up at that point in time.”

Then, South Africa cricket was at one of its lowest ebbs, without a full-time coach (Mark Boucher had resigned and Malibongwe Maketa was filling in) and no real plan for how they wanted to shape up. In the immediate aftermath of that series, a new management structure was put in place. Shukri Conrad was appointed Test coach “at the right time”, as Bavuma put it. “He came in and encouraged guys to be themselves and to play their best cricket.”