Ten of the best Australia vs South Africa Tests this century

Chasing 292, Hussey's 89 and Damien Martyn's 101 set up the chase, but Australia wobbled after Hussey's dismissal, collapsing from 198 for 2 to 275 for 8. Michael Kasprowicz joined Lee with 17 still needed. The pair exorcised the ghosts of 2005, as Lee stayed unbeaten on 24 and Kasprowicz finished seven not out.

Clarke's unbeaten century took Australia to 214 for 8 by stumps on day one, and the Test was done by day three, with South Africa chasing down 155 to seal a commanding eight-wicket win. But the match was defined by a chaotic second day, where 23 wickets fell across four innings. Clarke guided the tail on the second morning to post 284, before Shane Watson and Ryan Harris ripped through South Africa, who lost nine for 47, to be bowled out for 96. But Philander, Steyn and Morkel hit back, skittling Australia for 47 - their lowest total in over a century. Smith and Amla calmly saw the day out at 81 for 1, setting up the 236-chase.