Boucher: 'Winning WTC final could be the turnaround for Test cricket in South Africa'

Reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final proved South Africa 's continued ability to compete in the top echelons of world cricket but winning it could mark the start of an entirely new era, according to former national coach Mark Boucher

"A lot of people have criticised South Africa, which is not really fair," Boucher told ESPNcricinfo during the IPL. "You play what's in front of you and with all due respect, the sides that we've played against, we probably should have beaten and we've done that. So we find ourselves in a final. But I wouldn't say that it has got the crowds going in our country. Everyone's very excited about it now as the opportunity arises, a lot of people are going to travel over to London, spend all their Rands and go watch what should be a good match. If we win it, I think then that could be the turnaround for Test cricket in our country."

Boucher's comments speak to those (like Michael Vaughan ) who have said South Africa's road to the final was too easy as they avoided both England and Australia , but such was the design of the FTP. It also points a finger at the South African public, whose belief in their team has wavered after decades of faltering in semi-finals and, most recently, losing three T20 World Cup finals (two women's, one men's) in succession. Do they think the WTC is the one South Africa can win?

"We're playing for a trophy, so I guess a lot of people are saying no [we can't win] but I think it's a different feel in Test match cricket," he said. "It's played over a longer period of time and you've just got to win big moments in the game as well. Yes, there will be that tag [chokers] that gets thrown our way until we win a trophy. You're not going to get rid of the tag. Is it deserving on these youngsters coming through? No, it's almost like they're carrying the burden of what happened in previous years, which is always going to be tough on them but they're the ones in control of their futures at the moment."

Boucher identified two of South Africa's younger batters, who have never played a Test at Lord's or against Australia, as key to their chances in this match. " Ryan Rickelton has been playing nicely for Mumbai Indians (MI) and he was actually on the tour that we went to England [in 2022] as well," Boucher said. "He's actually played quite a few games in England as well, so he'll know the conditions. And Tristan Stubbs has come back and played a lot of domestic cricket and basically forced his way into the Test side because of the runs that he's got. On paper, Australia will probably feel that they've got a better batting line-up than what we have, but have we got the attitude to go out there and in a one-off game, just leave it all out there? Absolutely."

Mark Boucher picked Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton as batters to watch out for • ICC/Getty Images

Boucher was in charge of South Africa the last time they played Tests in England in 2022, where they won the opening Test at Lord's but lost in Manchester and at The Oval to go down 2-1. He cited their inability to score significant runs as the main reason for their defeat - "we just couldn't really put together anything that's substantial on the scoreboard with regards to runs and that's where we really lost our way in the whole series" - but there was also a selection blunder at Old Trafford , where South Africa picked a spinner. It forced them to bat first on a green top, where they were bowled out for 151. They lost by an innings and 85 runs.

Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne are the only batters from that tour that are still in the squad (Temba Bavuma was out injured) and that was Boucher's final Test series in charge. He has not been involved in the South African structures since resigning after the 2022 T20 World Cup and went on to coach MI for two seasons before finding work as a pundit.

As for Boucher's point about in-stadium support, at least South Africa can look forward to plenty of that at Lord's. It is expected to be filled with South African fans, with a healthy number of expats in the city and a number of travelling supporters due to land in London next week. The same vibe is not always seen at home, though there has been a revival post-Covid, especially at the SA20, which sees regular sell-outs, and at some Test venues. SuperSport Park in Centurion and Newlands in Cape Town tend to attract the most number of people, while Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha remain a challenge. Some of that has to do with a lack of interest, another issue is with timing (Tests that start midweek mean the working and schooling population cannot attend) and a third, cost. Most South Africans live below the breadline and a day at the cricket, including transport, tickets and refreshments, is beyond their budget. But if South Africa win the WTC, will they come?