Road to WTC final: SA chase Test crown after seven straight wins

South Africa played 12 Tests in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle and will now head to Lord's in a bid to win their first senior ICC title. Here's a look back at how they booked their spot in the final.

It proved enough as the combination of Rabada, left-arm seamer Nandre Burger (also on debut) and Gerald Coetzee dismissed India for 131, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill the only second innings batters to get into double figures. South Africa did lose something: their captain, Temba Bavuma to a hamstring injury.

Jasprit Bumrah shared the Player-of-the-Series award with Dean Elgar • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Things went from the sublime to the ridiculous as Newlands played host to the shortest Test - which lasted just seven overs more than a full ODI - and South Africa were bowled out for their lowest total in a hundred years. Mohammed Siraj took 6 for 15 in the first innings as all but two South African batters - Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne - got past ten.

India's response showed signs the surface was improving and led by Kohli's 46, they scratched together 153. Against the run of play, Aiden Markram produced his seventh Test hundred but Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 61 made a mess of South Africa and left India a target of 79. They reached in 12 overs, after lunch on the second day, to share the series spoils. The pitch later received an unsatisfactory rating from the ICC.

Rachin Ravindra smashed his maiden Test double century in just his seventh innings • Getty Images

And then from the ridiculous to the barely believable when South Africa took a squad with seven uncapped players to New Zealand as almost all their frontliners were engaged with their new T20 tournament: the SA20. Six made their debut in this Test and it was evident how deep the gulf was between them and New Zealand.

A century from Kane Williamson and a career-best 240 from Rachin Ravindra saw New Zealand pile on 511. They bowled South Africa out for 162 and, as if to make a point, batted again. Williamson scored a second-innings ton too and New Zealand left South Africa a humongous 529 to chase. At 5 for 2, it was clear what the outcome would be. South Africa were bowled out for 247 in what can only be described as an embarrassing state of affairs.

Kane Williamson became the quickest (number of innings) to 32 Test centuries • Getty Images

A more competitive South African side had moments where they looked as though they would pull off an upset for the ages when they took a 31-run first innings lead over New Zealand and then set them a target of 267. The notable performances came from the more established names - Dane Piedt , on comeback from the United States, who took 5 for 89 in the first innings and eight wickets in the match - and Bedingham, who shunned the SA20 for a chance at an international career and scored his first, and to date only, hundred.

But there was no stopping Williamson, whose 133* saw New Zealand home and earned them their first series win over South Africa. South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad binned the tour as an aberration, which he likened to "when Burnley went to Anfield," and it has been referred to in those terms ever since.

Keshav Maharaj picked eight wickets for the match • AFP/Getty Images

A stung South African side - some of whom had just lost their first ICC white-ball final - regrouped in the Caribbean with a herculean task on their hands. They had to win seven of their eight remaining Tests to have any chance of qualifying for the WTC final. Bavuma returned and scored 86 in the first innings in Trinidad before Rabada and Keshav Maharaj combined to take seven wickets and leave South Africa in control with a 124-run first innings lead. With rain around and victory on their minds, South Africa declared on 173 for 3 and left West Indies 298 to chase. At 64 for 3, South Africa would have sensed victory but despite Maharaj's best efforts, time and 92 from Alick Athanaze denied South Africa and left their campaign hanging by a thread.

Wiaan Mulder put up an all-round show • AFP/Getty Images

Being bowled out for 160 in their first innings - thanks largely to Shamar Joseph 's 5 for 33 - could have been enough to make that string snap, but the stirrings of a comeback began when South Africa bowled West Indies out for 144. Markram's 51 and Verreynne's 59 held together a second innings effort of 246 and left West Indies 263 to chase. They were 104 for 6 when Gudakesh Motie and Joshua da Silva put 77 for the seventh wicket and things seemed to be getting away from South Africa. But, Maharaj broke the stand and took three of the last four wickets to give South Africa a tense win and put them back on track.

Kyle Verreynne is all smiles after getting to his second Test century • AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh were stunned by a South African attack with two frontline spinners (Piedt had been retained from the wreckage of New Zealand) who bowled them out for 106 but responded strongly to leave South Africa 99 for 5 in the reply. A lower-order rescue act between Verreynne, who scored his second century, and Wiaan Mulder saw South Africa score 308 and hold the advantage. Rabada left Bangladesh reeling with a second six-innings 6 for 46 but Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 97 and Jaker Ali's 58 kept South Africa in the field for a ball short of 90 overs. Bangladesh scored 307 and, in poetic synchrony, set South Africa 106 to win. They got there with a few jitters, and without Bavuma. He had re-injured his elbow, after it was a concern in 2022, and Markram led the side.

Tony de Zorzi celebrates his maiden ton • AFP/Getty Images

Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Mulder all scored their first Test centuries in an innings that marked the rebirth of South Africa's batting prowess after a dearth of hundreds. They declared on 565 for 6, confident they had more than enough. Rabada took a second successive Test five-for in Bangladesh's first innings, where they made 159, and followed-on. Maharaj claimed 5 for 59 in the second innings as he and Rabada bookended both South Africa's bowling experience and their success. The match was over inside three days as South Africa claimed a first series win in the subcontinent in more than a decade, since beating Sri Lanka in 2014. Many members of the squad, including Maharaj, have identified this as the turning point that gave South Africa the belief they could go all the way.

Marco Jansen finished with 11 wickets for the match • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa's home summer began with great expectation as Bavuma was back from injury and initially, a sense of dread. He top-scored with 70 in Durban but South Africa were bowled out for 191 against a Sri Lankan side with more pace variety than had toured this country before. Then, as though a spell had been cast on Sri Lanka's batters, they played a baffling array of poor strokes as Jansen ran through them. He plucked career-best figures of 7 for 13 and Sri Lanka were bowled out for 42 - their lowest Test score. Stubbs scored a second Test hundred and Bavuma a redemptive third as South Africa set Sri Lanka an academic 516 to win the game. They were bowled out for 282 against an attack that lost two members - Gerald Coetzee to a groin strain and Mulder to a broken finger.

Dane Paterson picked seven wickets in the Test • AFP/Getty Images

With Mulder out, Ryan Rickelton got an opportunity and made it count with a workmanlike debut century at St George's Park. Bavuma contributed with 78 and Verreynne thrilled with a 133-ball 105 as South Africa's first innings reached 358. Sri Lanka replied with guts and temperament, led by Pathum Nissanka's 89 but they had no other milestones to record as Dane Paterson plugged away. At 35 years old, Paterson had proved the worth of his time in the county circuit and the value of having someone with over 500 first-class wickets in the squad as he gave South Africa a 30-run lead. On a good batting surface, they then scored 317, with Bavuma scoring another half-century. Sri Lanka needed 348 to win and things hung in the balance on 205 for 5 after four days. Maharaj took 5 for 76 to seal the series and South Africa's fifth successive win.

Sidenote: Thanks to results elsewhere (India losing to New Zealand and then being 1-1 in Australia after the first three Tests), South Africa received an early Christmas present and only had to win one of their last two Tests to qualify for the WTC final.

Kagiso Rabada roars in satisfaction after making 31 off 26 to take South Africa home • Associated Press

Stop. The. Press.

South Africa didn't need to win this match and at times seemed to be doing their best to lose it as they were faced with chasing 148 in the fourth innings and needed a ninth-wicket partnership of 51 to do it. The precursor to all that is that Paterson took 5 for 61 and Pakistan were bowled out for 211 in the first innings. Then Markram scored 89, Khurram Shehzad and Naseem Shah shared six wickets between them, and debutant Corbin Bosch scored an unbeaten 81 to give South Africa a 90-run lead.

Jansen then took 6 for 52 as Pakistan were dismissed for 237. South Africa should have won at a canter but were 27 for 3 overnight on day three and Mohammad Abbas had all three. He added three more then next day at 99 for 8, South Africa were about to head into 2025 needing to win their last Test. Amid the devastating news of the death of batting coach Ashwell Prince's wife, Melissa, the result barely mattered by lunch on day four until Rabada and Jansen formed the unlikeliest of alliances, nudged, nurdled, edged and smashed their way to the most thrilling of victories. South Africa qualified for the WTC final with a game to spare.

South Africa celebrate their 2-0 victory against Pakistan • AFP/Getty Images

The job was done and Newlands was a riot as South Africa saved their batting best for last. Rickelton scored the first double-hundred by a South African opener since Graeme Smith in 2013 and the first double by any South African since Hashim Amla in 2016. Bavuma brought up a fourth century and second in the campaign and Verryenne scored his first hundred at home in a first innings domination. Pakistan were bowled out for 194 and 478, and 19-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka played his first game, and South Africa needed just 58 to win. They completed a magical summer with a clean sweep.