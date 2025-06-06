Arundel rain leaves South Africa banking on pre-tour preparation ahead of WTC final

"As a small boy, you want to be involved in Test cricket, and then you want to play against Australia and then you want to play at Lord's. And then suddenly it happens all at once."

South Africa bowled only 11 overs at the Zimbabweans on the only day play was possible at Arundel and neither Mulder nor Paterson had the ball in hand. Rabada took the only wicket, Jansen looked particularly threatening, and Lungi Ngidi was sharp. But all of them, as well as Bosch, had lengthy one-on-one conversations with Botha while South Africa batted to fine-tune their ideas for the final.

"Obviously, we haven't played a Test match for six months and because people are all over the world, getting together can get a little bit congested in terms of planning," Botha said. "We did a lot of stuff actually before we came to England, so we're just backing up on that and getting our plans around with every individual around a specific bat, specific situation, [what to do with the] old ball, new ball, all that type of stuff."

Talk is cheap (and the South African saying goes on to say that money buys the whiskey, which essentially means it's easier to say things than the effort it takes to do them) and Botha would have wanted to see those plans in action. He got some opportunity when play was called off 20 minutes before noon on Friday and South Africa set up nets on the outfield. For three hours, South Africa's batters faced their own bowlers and were occasionally humbled. Paterson beat Stubbs with a ball on a perfect length enough to create uncertainty, Jansen bounced Bavuma with no dramas, and Bosch bowled Tony de Zorzi, who shouldered arms to one he should have played. For what seemed like the meat of the session, Rabada, Jansen, Paterson and Mulder ran in to bowl to Stubbs, Bavuma and later Bedingham and Markram. Does that suggest that is how South Africa will line up at Lord's? Botha wouldn't say.

Lungi Ngidi bowled just two overs but looked sharp • ICC via Getty Images

"We've got variation," Botha said. "Left-arm, people who use a different spot of the crease when they bowl, different pace options, so it's all about analysing the opposition, seeing the conditions on the day, whether it's overcast, clear skies, and then you make your calls on the day. It's not like we pre-plan everything. It's also about leaving room for in-the-moment stuff."

Given that Rabada and Jansen are certainties, and Mulder should be too (he is likely to bat at No. 3), the biggest question is who among Paterson, Ngidi and Bosch will be the additional seamer. Vernon Philander, who took a five-for when South Africa were crowned No. 1 in 2012, has backed Paterson, for offering the kind of pace that will force batters to attack him and moving the ball both ways, but South Africa might want all-out pace in Bosch or the accuracy and variation of Ngidi. They will also wait to get to London, where they will train on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and receive some additional input from Stuart Broad

The former England international will join South Africa on Monday for part of their training session and then meet with the coaching staff who are looking for "one or two new ideas, maybe", Botha said. "He's played against Australia a lot, and at Lords, so basically, maybe a fielding place here or there that he might have found effective and a bit of a mental approach to how to play against Australia."

Broad is not their only source of intel. Paterson has played five games for Middlesex this season, including three at Lord's and has already spent extra time with Botha. "I've had my discussions with him and asked for information," Botha said. "They played on different strips [to the Test strip], but it was just to get an idea of how the ball behaves in certain spaces, certain parts of the innings, when it's older, or with the second new ball, that type of information. He's given us a lot of feedback."

South Africa's bowling coach Piet Botha speaks to Corbin Bosch • ICC/Getty Images

Rabada has both been to Lord's and under Australia's skin before. He is coming off a month-long ban for cocaine use, which could attract sledging, but Botha is unconcerned. "He's a strong personality and he's 100% fine," he said. "He's had a good support structure around him."

Botha had similar complimentary things to say about his other main strike bowler, Jansen, who Zimbabwe's batters thought was the toughest to face. "He's really looking forward to this big occasion," Botha said. "He's one of those unique bowlers. If he hits his straps, he'll be a difficult customer and mentally, he's ready to go."

Perhaps the better person to ask than Botha is the only opposition South Africa have faced since their last Test in January: Zimbabwe. Word from their camp is that they were particularly impressed with how organised and clear South Africa have been, both in the warm-up game and outside. The teams have been staying at the same hotel and Zimbabwe's players have noticed a closer-than-usual unity in the South African camp. "What stands out for me is how together they've been," Sean Williams said. "They look like they're peaking."