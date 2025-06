Curran, the middle brother in a trio that includes England internationals Sam and Tom, made his debut for Zimbabwe in December last year and has played six Tests, including their most recent one against England , and six ODIs as well. He is yet to be capped in the T20I format. He has opened the batting in all his Tests, as he did in the match at Arundel, which does not have first-class status. Zimbabwe spent 79 overs in the field before South Africa declared on 313 for 2, and gave themselves an hour to bowl at Zimbabwe at the end of the day. Rabada and Marco Jansen shared the new ball and bowled with good pace and discipline.