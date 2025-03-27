Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20Is in bumper summer

Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand for two-Test series and also a T20I triangular series between June 28 and August 11. In what Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Givemore Makoni called "the biggest international home season we have had in years", Zimbabwe would be playing Test cricket against South Africa for the first time since December 2017 (and hosting them for the first time after August 2014) and against New Zealand after August 2016, when New Zealand had toured Zimbabwe.

The season starts with the Test series against South Africa, with both matches taking place in Bulawayo, from June 28 and July 6.

This will be followed by the T20I tri-series. The teams play each other twice in the league stage, running from July 14 to July 24, with the top-two teams facing off in the final on July 26. The whole series will be played in Harare.

Then on to the New Zealand Tests, again in Bulawayo, from July 30 and August 7.

"This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world's cricketing powerhouses," Makoni said in a statement. "Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans."

Zimbabwe last hosted a T20I tri-nation series in July 2018, featuring Australia and Pakistan, when Pakistan emerged victorious.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test series

1st Test: June 28 to July 2

2nd Test: July 6 to July 10<

Both Tests to be played in Bulawayo

T20I tri-series

July 14: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

July 16: New Zealand vs South Africa

July 18: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

July 20: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

July 22: New Zealand vs South Africa

July 24: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

July 26: Final

The tri-series matches will be played in Harare

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series