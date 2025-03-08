Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe for two Tests in April

Bangladesh will be hosting Zimbabwe for two Tests starting on April 20. The matches were initially supposed to be held in April 2024 but, at the time, the BCB asked ZC to instead play a five-match T20I series

Zimbabwe will land in Bangladesh on April 15, with the first Test set to be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The teams then move to Chattogram to play the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from April 28. The series will not be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC); Zimbabwe are not WTC participants.

Zimbabwe have had a rough time in Tests recently. They have lost eight out of their last ten Tests, and drawn two. Zimbabwe have played two Tests so far this year - one-off games against Afghanistan and Ireland in Bulawayo - and lost both. Their last win in Tests came four years ago in March 2021, when they beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have had Test success only overseas of late. They won 2-0 in Pakistan, before sharing the series 1-1 in the West Indies. Bangladesh haven't won a home Test since November 2023, when they beat New Zealand in Sylhet. They lost 2-0 to both Sri Lanka and South Africa at home in 2024.

The last time Bangladesh hosted a Test against Zimbabwe was in February 2020, when they beat the visitors by an innings and 106 runs. The last time the two teams played each other in a Test was in July 2021, with Bangladesh winning by 220 runs in Harare.