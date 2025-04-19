In-transition Bangladesh face Zimbabwe test in rainy Sylhet

Big picture: Rare overseas Test series for Zimbabwe

There's a popular theory among Bangladesh's fans that whenever the national men's team is struggling, the BCB turns to Zimbabwe for a few games.

That, of course, disregards the fact that Zimbabwe's schedule is not dependent on the BCB; their board decides these based on the ICC's future tours programme. Not to forget, Zimbabwe aren't quite the pushovers that Bangladesh fans think they are. They could be touring Bangladesh for the first time in five years, but there's every reason to believe they are going to be tough to beat.

Bangladesh are very much in the middle of a period of transition. They only have Mushfiqur Rahim from the famous five playing Test cricket, and even his place in the team is a matter of debate. They have to balance the playing XI with enough bowlers, and will have to decide if Mushfiqur should be the primary wicketkeeper or Mahidul Islam, who is also in the side, should do the job. That said, Mushfiqur's form against Zimbabwe - two double-hundreds in the last three Tests - is key for Bangladesh considering their iffy batting line-up.

The top order struggled against West Indies in November last year, with only Jaker Ali - another wicketkeeping option, by the way - making impressive contributions to keep them alive. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has to find form, too, but he can find solace in the fact that he has a strong bowling line-up, particularly the pace unit, that can put Zimbabwe under pressure.

Form guide

Bangladesh WLLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Zimbabwe LLDLL

Blessing Muzarabani picked up seven wickets in the first innings when Zimbabwe last played a Test, against Ireland earlier this year • Zimbabwe Cricket

In the spotlight: Nahid Rana and Blessing Muzarabani

Nahid Rana out of the spotlight. His pace, bounce and energy since his breakthrough in Pakistan last year, has turned heads. He made life difficult for New Zealand's top-order in his These days, it is hard to keepout of the spotlight. His pace, bounce and energy since his breakthrough in Pakistan last year, has turned heads. He made life difficult for New Zealand's top-order in his only Champions Trophy appearance , and lately, he has shown good form in the domestic competitions. Rana's pace - especially if he gets some help from the conditions in Sylhet - could be the difference between the two sides.

Which is also true of Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe's tall fast bowler. It is going to be an interesting battle between the two, as Muzarabani, too, possesses plenty of skill to thunder into and through the Bangladesh batting. The 28-year-old has, however, played only ten Tests, but he has done enough in those - he took 7 for 58 in Ireland's first innings the last time he played Test cricket - to be regarded as Zimbabwe's No. 1 bowler.

Team news: Captains Shanto, Ervine return after injuries

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Khaled Ahmed/Tanzim Hasan, 11 Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Nick Welch, 3 Craig Ervine (capt), 4 Brian Bennett, 5 Sean Williams, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Trevor Gwandu/Victor Nyauchi

Nahid Rana should be a handful for the Zimbabwe batters • Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Rain forecast on all days

Rain has been forecast for all five days, which will test the ground's drainage facilities. The Sylhet pitch has even bounce and a bit of pace, which should make the strong pace attacks happy.

Stats and trivia: Zimbabwe's happy memories in Sylhet