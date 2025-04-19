Matches (18)
1st Test, Sylhet, April 20 - 24, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Preview

In-transition Bangladesh face Zimbabwe test in rainy Sylhet

Considering the conditions in Sylhet, the Nahid Rana vs Blessing Muzarabani battle could be one to watch out for

Mohammad Isam
19-Apr-2025 • 54 mins ago
Mushfiqur Rahim battled hard with the bat to keep Bangladesh in the game, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Kanpur, 5th day, October 1, 2024

Mushfiqur Rahim is the last of Bangladesh's big five left in the Test squad  •  BCCI

Big picture: Rare overseas Test series for Zimbabwe

There's a popular theory among Bangladesh's fans that whenever the national men's team is struggling, the BCB turns to Zimbabwe for a few games.
That, of course, disregards the fact that Zimbabwe's schedule is not dependent on the BCB; their board decides these based on the ICC's future tours programme. Not to forget, Zimbabwe aren't quite the pushovers that Bangladesh fans think they are. They could be touring Bangladesh for the first time in five years, but there's every reason to believe they are going to be tough to beat.
Bangladesh are very much in the middle of a period of transition. They only have Mushfiqur Rahim from the famous five playing Test cricket, and even his place in the team is a matter of debate. They have to balance the playing XI with enough bowlers, and will have to decide if Mushfiqur should be the primary wicketkeeper or Mahidul Islam, who is also in the side, should do the job. That said, Mushfiqur's form against Zimbabwe - two double-hundreds in the last three Tests - is key for Bangladesh considering their iffy batting line-up.
The top order struggled against West Indies in November last year, with only Jaker Ali - another wicketkeeping option, by the way - making impressive contributions to keep them alive. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has to find form, too, but he can find solace in the fact that he has a strong bowling line-up, particularly the pace unit, that can put Zimbabwe under pressure.
Zimbabwe will be expected to punch back with their own pace attack, which includes Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi. They will also have their regular captain Craig Ervine and senior pro Sean Williams back in their line-up after they missed the one-off Test against Ireland in Bulawayo in February this year. Williams is a master of playing spin, which will be crucial in Bangladesh conditions. Zimbabwe will also bank on the likes of Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell and Ben Curran in the batting line-up. Wessly Madhevere is also crucial, as he offers offspin and top-notch fielding to go with his batting.

Form guide

Bangladesh WLLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)
Zimbabwe LLDLL

In the spotlight: Nahid Rana and Blessing Muzarabani

These days, it is hard to keep Nahid Rana out of the spotlight. His pace, bounce and energy since his breakthrough in Pakistan last year, has turned heads. He made life difficult for New Zealand's top-order in his only Champions Trophy appearance, and lately, he has shown good form in the domestic competitions. Rana's pace - especially if he gets some help from the conditions in Sylhet - could be the difference between the two sides.
Which is also true of Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe's tall fast bowler. It is going to be an interesting battle between the two, as Muzarabani, too, possesses plenty of skill to thunder into and through the Bangladesh batting. The 28-year-old has, however, played only ten Tests, but he has done enough in those - he took 7 for 58 in Ireland's first innings the last time he played Test cricket - to be regarded as Zimbabwe's No. 1 bowler.

Team news: Captains Shanto, Ervine return after injuries

Bangladesh have to make three changes as Shahadat Hossain (dropped), Litton Das (rested) and Taskin Ahmed (injured) are out from their last Test XI. Shanto, however, is back, and one of Khaled Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan is likely to take Taskin's spot.
Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Khaled Ahmed/Tanzim Hasan, 11 Nahid Rana
Zimbabwe have dropped both opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano and young pace bowler Newman Nyamhuri. Ervine and Williams will likely take back their middle-order spots. Nyasha Mayavo kept wicket in their previous Test but he is likely to be replaced by Tafadzwa Tsiga.
Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Nick Welch, 3 Craig Ervine (capt), 4 Brian Bennett, 5 Sean Williams, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Trevor Gwandu/Victor Nyauchi

Pitch and conditions: Rain forecast on all days

Rain has been forecast for all five days, which will test the ground's drainage facilities. The Sylhet pitch has even bounce and a bit of pace, which should make the strong pace attacks happy.

Stats and trivia: Zimbabwe's happy memories in Sylhet

  • Zimbabwe's last Test win in Bangladesh was also in Sylhet. They have won two of ten Tests in Bangladesh since 2001.
  • Sylhet is the most represented region in the current Bangladesh squad. Zakir Hasan, Jaker, Hasan Mahmud and Khaled all from the area.
  • Among the four Zimbabwe squad members who have played Tests in Bangladesh previously, only Ervine and Nyauchi are survivors from their last Test here in 2020.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

