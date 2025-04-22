Mominul wants Bangladesh to take 'control of crunch moments'

The truncated third day's play has set the Sylhet Test up between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe nicely. Only 44 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, but the hosts, who had started the day 25 runs behind the visitors, are 112 runs ahead by the end. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (60) and the in-form Jaker Ali (21) are unbeaten, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz to come in next.

Thus, senior batter Mominul Haque , who followed up his first-innings half-century with 47 in the second, believes that Bangladesh are still capable of stretching the lead to 300, even as Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani feels the visitors are still very much in the contest.

"We will be happy with a 300-run lead; if not, [then] 270 or 280," Mominul said. "We will be in a better position if we can give them a 300-plus target. We have some capable tailenders like Hasan Mahmud and Taijul Islam, apart from the proper batters Shanto and Jaker Ali. We also have Miraz. They will have to bat calculatedly. We have to take control of the crunch moments tomorrow. That's what is giving me confidence [of getting a big lead]."

Muzarabani, who has taken three out of the four wickets to fall so far in Bangladesh's second innings, is hoping to restrict Bangladesh's lead on the fourth day.

"Ideally, [we want to keep the lead] under 200 runs," he said. "We shouldn't, however, think about the runs. We should think about taking wickets. It won't be easy getting those Bangladesh wickets. We have to show more discipline. We are definitely in the game. Test cricket is all about day after day. There's more time left in the game. We have the belief that we are ahead. It was a tough day for us today. Bangladesh fought really hard. We will take it, though."

Muzarabani removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul with deliveries lifting from a good length. He has used the shorter length very well in the Test, getting rid of Shanto and Mehidy with that in the first innings. "That's my strength - to bowl the hard length on the body," he said. "I don't think Bangladesh struggled against the short ball - [just that] it is my No. 1 skill."

Mominul, however, felt that neither him nor Mahmudul fell to "short balls", but rather to "extra bounce". He also said they should have been more responsible after getting set at the crease, as Mahmudul was dismissed for 33.

"Neither Joy nor I got out to short balls. There's a difference between extra bounce and the short ball," Mominul said. "Joy got out to a ball that jumped from four or five meters. Muzarabani is 6"8', so he gets extra bounce, which makes it difficult for the batter. We have to manage his bounce - that's our responsibility.