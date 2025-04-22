Matches (6)
1st Test, Sylhet, April 20 - 24, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(57 ov) 191 & 194/4
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
273

Day 3 - Bangladesh lead by 112 runs.

Current RR: 3.40
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 13/0 (1.30)
Shanto's unbeaten half-century stretches Bangladesh's lead on rain-hit day

He made use of the life he got on 26 to put Bangladesh 112 ahead despite Muzarabani's three strikes on 44-over day

Mohammad Isam
22-Apr-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a steady fifty to help Bangladesh take lead, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test, Sylhet, 3rd day, April 22, 2025

Bangladesh 191 and 194 for 4 (Shanto 60*, Jaker 21*, Muzarabani 3-51) lead Zimbabwe 273 (Williams 59, Bennett 57, Mehidy 5-52) by 112 runs
Rain had a major say on the third day's play of the Sylhet Test. Bangladesh moved to 194 for 4 before play was called off at 5pm local time due to bad light, although play could be extended up to 6pm after rain had washed out the first three hours of the day.
The hosts could bat for only 44 overs. They lost three wickets, and added 137 runs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who went unbeaten on 60, reached his half-century during a rearguard fifth-wicket partnership with Jaker Ali.
It was Blessing Muzarabani who rocked Bangladesh within the first hour after play started on the third afternoon. He bowled with a slower run-up but often brought up his pace with the short deliveries. Muzarabani tested Mahmudul Hasan Joy with the short ball a few times, before the Bangladesh opener fended one to first slip. Mahmudul made 33 off 65 balls with six boundaries, stretching his lean run of form. He has now played 17 innings without a half-century, the last one coming in Sylhet in November 2023.
Meanwhile, Shanto got the ball rolling with some confident shots, before he edged one off Wessly Madhevere when on 26. For the second time in the game though, wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo dropped a sitter.
The third-wicket stand between Shanto and Mominul Haque kept Bangladesh stable, but once again, it was the short ball that rocked Bangladesh. Victor Nyauchi got one to rear up at Mominul, who had little room to move out of the way once he had committed to it. Thankfully for Zimbabwe, though, Mayavo held on to the chance.
Shanto and Mominul had added 65 for the third wicket. Mominul made 47 off 86 balls to go with his half-century in the first innings.
Captain Craig Ervine then brought back Muzarabani to bowl at Mushfiqur Rahim closer to the tea interval. He bowled nine dot balls in a row to Mushfiqur before finding the outside edge with the tenth delivery. Ervine completed the catch at first slip as Bangladesh were reduced to 155 for 4 at tea.
Shanto reached his fifty shortly afterwards with a rousing cover drive off Wellington Masakadza. His fifth-wicket partnership with Jaker is increasingly looking like Bangladesh's last resort to stay competitive in the game.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Shadman Islam
caught410
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
caught3365
Mominul Haque
caught4784
Najmul Hossain Shanto
not out60103
Mushfiqur Rahim
caught420
Jaker Ali
not out2160
Extras(b 13, lb 2, w 10)
Total194(4 wkts; 57 ovs)
<1 / 3>