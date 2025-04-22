Shanto's unbeaten half-century stretches Bangladesh's lead on rain-hit day

Bangladesh 191 and 194 for 4 (Shanto 60*, Jaker 21*, Muzarabani 3-51) lead Zimbabwe 273 (Williams 59, Bennett 57, Mehidy 5-52) by 112 runs

Rain had a major say on the third day's play of the Sylhet Test. Bangladesh moved to 194 for 4 before play was called off at 5pm local time due to bad light, although play could be extended up to 6pm after rain had washed out the first three hours of the day.

The hosts could bat for only 44 overs. They lost three wickets, and added 137 runs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto , who went unbeaten on 60, reached his half-century during a rearguard fifth-wicket partnership with Jaker Ali

It was Blessing Muzarabani who rocked Bangladesh within the first hour after play started on the third afternoon. He bowled with a slower run-up but often brought up his pace with the short deliveries. Muzarabani tested Mahmudul Hasan Joy with the short ball a few times, before the Bangladesh opener fended one to first slip. Mahmudul made 33 off 65 balls with six boundaries, stretching his lean run of form. He has now played 17 innings without a half-century, the last one coming in Sylhet in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Shanto got the ball rolling with some confident shots, before he edged one off Wessly Madhevere when on 26. For the second time in the game though, wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo dropped a sitter.

Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets on the third day • AFP/Getty Images

The third-wicket stand between Shanto and Mominul Haque kept Bangladesh stable, but once again, it was the short ball that rocked Bangladesh. Victor Nyauchi got one to rear up at Mominul, who had little room to move out of the way once he had committed to it. Thankfully for Zimbabwe, though, Mayavo held on to the chance.

Shanto and Mominul had added 65 for the third wicket. Mominul made 47 off 86 balls to go with his half-century in the first innings.

Captain Craig Ervine then brought back Muzarabani to bowl at Mushfiqur Rahim closer to the tea interval. He bowled nine dot balls in a row to Mushfiqur before finding the outside edge with the tenth delivery. Ervine completed the catch at first slip as Bangladesh were reduced to 155 for 4 at tea.