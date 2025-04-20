Matches (17)
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test at Sylhet, BAN vs ZIM, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Sylhet, April 20 - 24, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
W
Zimbabwe
L
L
D
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 614 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 55.16 SR
BAN10 M • 529 Runs • 31.12 Avg • 55.33 SR
ZIM4 M • 488 Runs • 81.33 Avg • 67.49 SR
ZIM5 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 54.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 31 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 63.58 SR
BAN9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 46.6 SR
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 46.82 SR
ZIM7 M • 19 Wkts • 3.46 Econ • 62.84 SR
Squad
BAN
ZIM
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2582
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23,24 April 2025 - day (5-day match)