Matches (17)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test at Sylhet, BAN vs ZIM, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Sylhet, April 20 - 24, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Prev
Next
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
What will be the toss result?
BAN Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bowl
ZIM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 614 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 55.16 SR
Mominul Haque
10 M • 529 Runs • 31.12 Avg • 55.33 SR
SC Williams
4 M • 488 Runs • 81.33 Avg • 67.49 SR
CR Ervine
5 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 54.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 31 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 63.58 SR
Hasan Mahmud
9 M • 30 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 46.6 SR
B Muzarabani
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 46.82 SR
R Ngarava
7 M • 19 Wkts • 3.46 Econ • 62.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
ZIM
Player
Role
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
Top order Batter
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)
Allrounder
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Jaker Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mominul Haque 
Batting Allrounder
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Shadman Islam 
Opening Batter
Taijul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowling Allrounder
Zakir Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2582
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days20,21,22,23,24 April 2025 - day (5-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question