Williamson backs international windows and WTC 'tweaks'

Kane Williamson has backed calls to introduce designated windows for international cricket, which he believes could help to turn the World Test Championship (WTC) into a "more level competition".

The ICC's cricket committee will consider proposals to tweak the WTC's format when it meets in Zimbabwe later this month ahead of the start of the 2025-27 cycle. ECB chair Richard Thompson is among those calling for "a fairer, better competition" after criticism around uneven schedules and a points system that Ben Stokes has described as "utterly confusing".

"It comes back to scheduling," Williamson told ESPNcricinfo. "I love Test cricket and I'd love to see it stay and I'd love to see it be a pathway for young cricketers still, alongside the T20 format… If you can prioritise windows where teams are playing each other consistently and somewhat evenly, then I think it just makes it [the WTC] a slightly more level competition.

"The context now in Test cricket has certainly increased the effort and results. We don't see draws any more, basically, in Test cricket, so every team's pushing for a result when there's something on it. For us as a country, winning the inaugural Test Championship final, it was really special and a great moment in our history.

"You put a tournament in front of somebody or a team, and they're always quite keen to win it… Context is something that's been spoken about for a while now, and it is great to see that there's an effort to do that. It's just how you keep tinkering it because there's so many different opinions with teams, who they play and how you sort of continue to make it level."

South Africa reached June's WTC final against Australia at Lord's after playing only 12 Tests in the 2023-25 cycle, the joint-fewest of any team, and their route to the final has prompted some criticism over the WTC's unequal schedule.

"[Teams] get the cards that they are dealt and they try to make use of what's in front of them, and take those opportunities," Williamson said.

"Naturally, the fact that it's different for each team is not ideal. Any time you get the opportunity to review after a two-year Test Championship window, to try and tweak it a little bit, that's fine. It's still in its infancy, really, as a competition, so you're always going to look at those things… It's tricky though: there's 12 months in a year, right? That's difficult."

Williamson believes that 50-over cricket has already "given way" as a format. "I still think the ODI World Cup is at the top of the list in terms of an international event to win. When I first started, you'd have a tour for six weeks… Now, you tend to go from one thing to the next, and so it [50-over cricket] may well be the thing that gives way."

He also believes that the rapid and continued growth of franchise cricket poses significant challenges for national boards outside of the 'big three' of Australia, England and India, with financial incentives often drawing young players away from Test cricket.

"We're a small country and a smallish economy, certainly relative to some of the big, big nations," Williamson said.

"You mentioned the big three, and the focus on the five Test-match series that they have, and I'm a fan of watching those too. But [the question is] where that leaves everybody else, not just in terms of how they fit in their international cricket, but how we end up playing each other, or how you can still get that even competition across the board. And not just that, but [how you] still create that pathway for young players to see their heroes perhaps playing for their country.

Despite giving up a central contract, Kane Williamson is eager to play for New Zealand • Getty Images

"There's so much cricket happening in the world, and so many different opportunities for players… The interesting part is what messages that sends to your young players, and what they aspire to be now. You can only say that's gone from [...] a pure Test focus, where that was the start of my career as a youngster, to maybe looking at playing in the IPL, or playing in some of these other big leagues, and country vs franchises and all that sort of discussion."

"At the moment, there's no clear windows that meet everybody's needs, and that's the tough part," Williamson said of the global calendar. "If you do have clear windows, and you do allow that full focus… then you can just take your attention there. What we're seeing a lot is players having to make decisions [themselves] and that takes away a little bit from one part, whether it's the international or the franchise space.