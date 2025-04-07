Bangladesh hire James Pamment as new fielding coach

The BCB has appointed James Pamment as the new Bangladesh fielding coach. He will join the Test squad ahead of their two-match series against Zimbabwe later this month. Pamment has been given a long-term contract that ends after the ODI World Cup in 2027.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series," he said.

Pamment effectively replaces assistant coach Nic Pothas who oversaw the side's fielding improvement, before leaving the job in January this year. Bangladesh have had a number of fielding coaches in the recent past; Ryan Cook and Shane McDermott also worked with the team in the last few years.

Pamment himself comes with an impressive resume as a fielding coach. He was Mumbai Indians' assistant coach since 2018, and specialised in fielding and running between the wickets for the franchise.

Prior to the IPL role, Pamment's international experience was with New Zealand, where he was the fielding coach and specialist technical advisor. He also worked in NZC as a high performance coach.