Tanzim earns maiden call-up for Bangladesh's first Test against Zimbabwe

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has earned a maiden Test call-up while Taskin Ahmed 's injury has forced him out of the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet from April 20. Taskin is rehabilitating for a left Achilles tendon issue, with Tanzim getting in as a like-for-like replacement.

The BCB has also given a break to Litton Das to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is part of Karachi Kings in the league which begins on April 11.

Taskin and Litton were part of the two-Test series against West Indies, which was Bangladesh's last Test assignment in late November 2024. Those returning to the side include regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim , who missed the Tests against West Indies due to injuries.

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan is also in the 15-member squad, apart from fast bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Tanzim. There was, however, no place for Shahadat Hossain and Shoriful Islam, who featured in the West Indies Tests, as well as Hasan Murad.

"We have formed the Test team with our best possible players," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said. "We are returning to Tests after four months. We have Tests against Sri Lanka in June and we haven't really done that well in home Tests in the last 12 months. This is why we are refraining from experimenting in this Test series."

Taskin Ahmed is currently rehabilitating for a left Achilles tendon issue • Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh are also monitoring Ebadot Hossain's progress, who has returned to competitive cricket this season after a long injury layoff.

"Tanzim has shown promise in the white-ball sides," Ashraf said. "He has shown hunger and ability to take wickets. He has earned his place in the side. We are still observing Ebadot Hossain. We have a lot of cricket coming up, so those who are missing out from the first Test, have no reason to worry."

The Bangladesh side will undertake a ten-day training camp in Sylhet ahead of the first Test. Zimbabwe are slated to arrive in the country on April 15.

Bangladesh's squad for first Test against Zimbabwe