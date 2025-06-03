Matches (16)
Sth Africans vs Zimbabweans, Tour Match at Arundel, ENG v ZIM, Jun 03 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Tour Match, Arundel, June 03 - 06, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of England
Scorecard summary
South Africans • 313/2(79 overs)1st INNINGS
62* (93)
1/54 (16)
58* (85)
1/76 (13)
Zimbabweans • 48/1(11 overs)1st INNINGS
15 (24)
1/18 (4)
6* (25)
0/4 (2)
Match State: Stumps - Day 2
Match State: Stumps - Day 3
Match details
|Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|South Africans, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|South Africans 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Zimbabweans 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|3,4,5,6 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
Match Coverage
Arundel rain leaves South Africa banking on pre-tour preparation ahead of WTC final
Bowling coach Botha is also looking forward to meeting Broad and picking up "one or two new ideas"
Prince says 'all possibilities open' as SA deal with problem of plenty in batting order
On the evidence of how they lined up at Arundel, Mulder will bat at No. 3, Stubbs at five and Bedingham six with de Zorzi likely to sit out
Ben Curran faces time on the sidelines with fractured hand
The Zimbabwe opener suffered the injury during a practice game against South Africa in Arundel and might be out for four to six weeks
Zimbabweans Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|24
|retired hurt
|4
|11
|not out
|6
|25
|not out
|3
|7
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 1, nb 1, w 10)
|Total
|48(1 wkt; 11 ovs)
<1 / 3>