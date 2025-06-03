Matches (16)
Sth Africans vs Zimbabweans, Tour Match at Arundel, ENG v ZIM, Jun 03 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Tour Match, Arundel, June 03 - 06, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of England
Match drawn

Scorecard summary
South Africans 313/2(79 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ryan Rickelton
62* (93)
Tanaka Chivanga
1/54 (16)
Temba Bavuma
58* (85)
Alex Falao
1/76 (13)
Zimbabweans 48/1(11 overs)
1st INNINGS
Brian Bennett
15 (24)
Kagiso Rabada
1/18 (4)
Nick Welch
6* (25)
Lungi Ngidi
0/4 (2)
Match State: Stumps - Day 2

Match State: Stumps - Day 3

Match details
Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground
TossSouth Africans, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideSouth Africans 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Zimbabweans 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days3,4,5,6 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
England
Richard White
Match Coverage
Arundel rain leaves South Africa banking on pre-tour preparation ahead of WTC final

Bowling coach Botha is also looking forward to meeting Broad and picking up "one or two new ideas"

Prince says 'all possibilities open' as SA deal with problem of plenty in batting order

On the evidence of how they lined up at Arundel, Mulder will bat at No. 3, Stubbs at five and Bedingham six with de Zorzi likely to sit out

Ben Curran faces time on the sidelines with fractured hand

The Zimbabwe opener suffered the injury during a practice game against South Africa in Arundel and might be out for four to six weeks

In green Arundel, Zimbabwe quietly help neighbours SA tune up for their biggest Test

There's little to be gained for Zimbabwe, but they still agreed to play what felt like a club game from the days before sportainment

Zimbabweans Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
caught1524
BJ Curran
retired hurt411
NR Welch
not out625
SC Williams
not out37
Extras(b 8, lb 1, nb 1, w 10)
Total48(1 wkt; 11 ovs)
<1 / 3>