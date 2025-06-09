Sai Sudharsan prepares for stern test of his technique

The focus will be on Sai Sudharsan because he is not only lining up for his Test debut, but is also the frontrunner to bat at No.3 for India. It is a spot that Cheteshwar Pujara made it his own and raised the bar before the baton was passed to Shubman Gill , India's new Test captain. While India have not formally announced it, Gill is expected to bat at No.4, which was up for grabs following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket.

Among the qualities that have impressed the Indian selectors and the team management about Sai Sudharsan is his defensive game. The left-hander, who is just over six feet tall, is well-organised in his set-up which is side-on. Experts like former England captain Alec Stewart , who brought the Tamil Nadu batter to Surrey as one of the club's overseas players, attest Sai Sudharsan has a good eye to pick length, a solid back-foot game necessary on seaming pitches in England and plays late and with soft hands while meeting the ball under his eye as far as possible.

Over the last two days in Beckenham, where the main Indian squad has been training, Sai Sudharsan displayed those skills while dealing with the Indian fast-bowling quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. Not that he was fluent throughout - on Monday especially, thick and faint outside edges flew towards the slip and gully area.

Standing few yards behind, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, in his trademark arms-folded-across-the chest stance, made a few observations during his chats with Sai Sudharsan on both days. One of the points Gambhir, from a distance, seemed to be pointing out to Sai Sudharsan was to keep his back heel firmly planted to give him probably more balance.

Sai Sudharsan also has Gill as a sounding board. On Sunday, well after both had finished their initial batting session, the duo was seen discussing the technical aspect of the forward defence. It appeared as if Sai Sudharsan was talking about his left hip opening up while lunging forward.