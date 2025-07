Abhishek dethrones Head to become No. 1 T20I batter

Head had held on to the No. 1 position since June last year, when he toppled Suryakumar Yadav, but having last played a T20I in September 2024 and opting to sit out of Australia 's five-match series in West Indies, he slid down a slot as Abhishek became the third Indian to top the T20I batting charts after Virat Kohli and Suryakumar.