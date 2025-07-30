Abhishek dethrones Head to become No. 1 T20I batter
Head spent more than a year on top of the rankings, but last played a T20I in September 2024
India batter Abhishek Sharma has overtaken his Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Travis Head to go top of the T20I batting rankings.
Head had held on to the No. 1 position since June last year, when he toppled Suryakumar Yadav, but having last played a T20I in September 2024 and opting to sit out of Australia's five-match series in West Indies, he slid down a slot as Abhishek became the third Indian to top the T20I batting charts after Virat Kohli and Suryakumar.
Abhishek last turned out for India in the five-match T20I series against England in February, scoring a 54-ball 135 in the final game of that series.
Josh Inglis, who racked up 172 runs in the five matches against West Indies and finished as the third-highest run-scorer of the series, moved up six places to ninth in the rankings. Shai Hope, despite a century helping him finish as the second on the run charts in the series, stayed tenth.
While Tim David moved up 12 places to 18th after he scored the fastest T20I century for Australia, and Brandon King made gains by moving up nine places, Cameron Green was the biggest mover from the series, shooting up 64 spots to sit at No. 24.
Among the bowlers, fast bowler Nathan Ellis jumped up nine spots to go joint-eighth.
Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes' century and five-wicket haul at Old Trafford saw him move up three spots to No. 3 in the Test allrounders' charts, which is still led by India's Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in fine form in the ongoing series between the two teams.
Washington Sundar, who brought up his maiden Test century in Manchester, moved up eight places to go joint-thirteenth, with career-high ranking points of 193.