Zimbabwe Cricket receives US$ 50,000 sponsorship to support domestic teams

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has received a sponsorship of US$ 50,000 from CABS, a Zimbabwe -based financial institution, aimed at directly supporting the country's five first-class provincial teams.

According to a ZC release, the funding will go to Eagles, Rhinos, Tuskers, Mountaineers and Southern Rocks, the five teams that compete in the Logan Cup, the Pro50 Championship and the domestic T20 competition. The release also said it will be a direct-to-team funding model, that will help them make investments in key areas such as coaching, talent development and player welfare. The direct funding model enhances financial transparency and governance, that will help in clearer budgeting and stronger accountability, the release stated.

"We are grateful to CABS for coming on board as a valued partner in our domestic cricket journey," ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said. "This kind of corporate support plays an important role in strengthening the game's foundation and enabling long-term growth.

"For our provincial teams, it means greater stability and the ability to invest more consistently in key areas such as player welfare, coaching and talent development - factors that are essential to building a stronger pipeline for the future of Zimbabwean cricket."

CABS managing director Mehluli Mpofu said: "This sponsorship is more than support for cricket - it is a commitment to the dreams of Zimbabwe's young people. Across the country, there are talented, passionate youths who see sport as a pathway to opportunity, purpose and pride.

"At CABS, we recognise that potential. By investing in domestic cricket, we are answering their call, building platforms for growth and helping shape a future where every young Zimbabwean has a chance to shine."

CABS has a long-standing relationship with cricket, dating back to 2004 when it supported T20 competitions. The release also said the institution has "quietly but consistently backed cricket development initiatives, helping to uncover and nurture emerging talent across the country" over the past two decades.