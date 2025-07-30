England vs India: a long and hard toil for the bowlers

The Test series between England and India has taken its toll on the bowlers, especially the seamers, from both sides. ESPNcricinfo looks at the key numbers before the series decider at The Oval.

3 - Of the 26 five-match Test series played in the 21st century, only three times has play gone into day five in each of the five Test matches. The most recent such series was the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia, which Australia won 4-0. The other two instances were in the 2000s - South Africa's tour of the West Indies in 2000-01 and England's tour of South Africa in 2004-05. Notably, the first day of the fifth Test of the 2004-05 series was washed out.

Five days of cricket in the upcoming Oval Test will make it only the fourth such series since the turn of the century.

1566.3 - Number of overs bowled - Number of overs bowled in this series , the third-highest in the first four Tests of a series since 2002, only 27 and 13 overs short of Australia's tour of India in 2008-09 and India's tour of Australia in 2014-15, respectively. In England, it is the highest.

No series since 2002 has seen 2000 overs being bowled irrespective of the number of matches played. If the fifth Test between England and India reaches the final session on day five with a healthy over rate, then this could be the first series with over 2000 overs bowled. The record for most overs bowled in a series since 2002 is 1989.4 overs in England's five-match Test series in India in the 2016-17 season.

391.3 - The ongoing England-India series averages 391.3 overs per Test, which is the fourth-highest for a series of four matches or more since 2002. Again, it is the highest overs per Test recorded in a series in England.

4 - All the four Tests of the ongoing series have lasted more than 350 overs, the joint-second-most since 2002. A further 350 overs of cricket in the fifth Test at the Oval will level this series with Ashes 2017-18 for most matches lasting 350-overs in a series.

In a similar vein, this series has had 12 innings lasting more than 80 overs , again the joint-second-most and only one behind England's tour of India in 2016-17.

12 - The number of times a team has scored 350 or more in this series across the 15 innings played. In only four matches, the series has topped the list for most 350-plus team totals, leaving behind some five-match series - the Ashes in 1928-29 and 1948 (ten 350-plus team totals each), India's tour of the West Indies in 1970-71, South Africa's tour of England in 2003 (nine each).

17 - The number of century partnerships in this series, the joint-most in a series - The number of century partnerships in this series, the joint-most in a series since 2000 , alongside the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04. But the long spells between wickets have been more painful for the bowlers.

There have been 15 partnerships in the series that have lasted more than 180 balls, that is 30 overs of play, approximately translating to the span of a session. It is the joint-fourth-most number of partnerships spanning over 180 balls (where the data is available since 2000).

Hence, dismissing a set batter has been a laborious task. Eighteen of the 40 50-plus scores have been converted into hundreds. The 50 to 100 conversion rate in the series is 45%, second only to the 50% conversion rate in Australia's tour of the West Indies in 1955 (among series with 35 or more 50-plus scores).