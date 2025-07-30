Shubman Gill on Gambhir-Fortis argument: Coach has every right to look at the pitch

India captain Shubman Gill has said it was "absolutely unnecessary" for Lee Fortis, the Surrey head groundsman, to prevent the visitors from having a look at The Oval pitch from close quarters during their training session on Tuesday.

Tempers had flared when India head coach Gautam Gambhir got into an argument with Fortis, who was concerned by the heavy footfall as well as the presence of training gear on the main square and reportedly suggested to the Indian team that they should view the pitch standing 2.5 metres away from the strip. Gambhir was seen wagging his finger at Fortis and repeatedly telling him that he was "just a groundsman".

"What happened yesterday, I thought was just absolutely unnecessary," Gill, who was not at the venue during the incident, said on the eve of the fifth Test at The Oval. "It's not the first time that we were having a look at the wicket, we have been there for almost two months. A coach has every right to be able to go close quarters and have a look at the wicket and I didn't think there was anything wrong with that. I actually don't know why the curator would not allow us to go have a look at the wicket."

Edgbaston, Gill said no curator at the four previous venues in the series - Headingley Lord's and Old Trafford - had imposed restrictions on India's ability to view the pitch or the square.

"As long as I remember, we had never got any instructions. As long as you are wearing rubber spikes or [are] barefoot you can see the wicket from near," he said. "We have played four matches already in this series, and nobody stopped us from watching the pitch. All of us have played so much cricket, we have gone to the pitches so many times, including the coaches and captain, I don't know what the fuss was about."

With India trailing 2-1 in the series heading into the final Test, Gill was asked whether the pressure of a must-win game could have provoked Gambhir's reaction.

"Not really," Gill said. "If a pitch curator is going to come and ask us to not look at the wicket and look at the wicket from three metres behind, that's not something that has happened to us before. We've been doing cricket for such a long time and as long as you are wearing rubber spikes or are barefoot, you are allowed to look at the wicket from close quarters. That's the job of the coach and the captain."

Despite there being several heated moments between the teams since the third Test at Lord's, Gill said relations between England and India remained strong. He said he had "no regrets" at the way he and his team had behaved during the incidents.