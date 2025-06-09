India's Tests against West Indies and South Africa swapped between Delhi and Kolkata

The second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies in October, originally scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, has been shifted to Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Kolkata will now host the first India vs South Africa Test - which was originally to be played in Delhi - from November 14-18 instead.

The BCCI confirmed the switches in a statement while announcing a slew of changes for the 2024-25 home season.

Chennai will no longer host the three women's ODIs against Australia in September ahead of the women's World Cup as originally planned. The development came after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association informed the BCCI of its inability to host matches in that window, as they plan to take up relaying of pitches and the outfield over the next few months in preparation for next year's men's T20 World Cup.

Those matches have now been moved to New Chandigarh and Delhi. While the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the first two ODIs, Delhi's Kotla will host the final game. The series will be held between September 14 and 20.

There's also a tweak to the 'A' tour programme, with South Africa A's three one-dayers against India A moved from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Bengaluru has been named as one of the five Indian hosts for the women's World Cup - between late September and early November - and will host the opening game as well as the final, if Pakistan don't qualify for it (the match will be played in Colombo, like all other games involving Pakistan, then).