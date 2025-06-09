Khawaja backs Labuschagne to come good as Australia's Test opener

Opening the batting may not be Marnus Labuschagne 's preferred option, but Usman Khawaja has said that sometimes players need to take a role that is best for the team rather than the individual and backed him to make a success of it should that be the selectors' call at Lord's.

Labuschagne is firming as the likely option to walk out alongside Khawaja in the World Test Championship final as Australia juggle their batting order. When it was suggested last year that Labuschagne could be an option at the top of the order after David Warner's retirement, Khawaja said he had "opening-itis" and on Monday joked again that he wasn't really over it.

However, it appears the selectors will opt for Labuschagne's experience and Test record - which includes 11 centuries - over dropping him in favour of 19-year-old Sam Konstas , who was handed a debut against India when Australia wanted someone to take the game on. Should that transpire, it shapes as a key moment as Labuschagne fights to secure his Test spot with the selectors keen to settle down an opening combination ahead of the Ashes later this year.

"You don't always get to choose in Australia. You've got six of the best batsmen in the country," Khawaja said while promoting Prime Video who will broadcast the final in Australia. "Like I've said in the past, there are plenty of times where I prefer to bat in other positions. But beggars can't be choosers. You just have to be humble that you're playing for Australia."

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne could be Australia's new opening pair at the WTC final • ICC/Getty Images

Labuschagne has previously opened 15 times in first-class cricket although only once since 2016, but as a regular No.3 knows there is a chance he could be in for the second ball of an innings.

"You take what you get and you make the best out of it. At the end of the day, it's a team game," said Khawaja, who moved permanently into the opening role in early 2022 after returning to the side with twin hundreds against England at No. 5. "The best place for me to bat for the team is to open. So I'm very happy to open and do my role for the team. I'm sure if it's the same for Marnus, I'm 100%. I know he'll take that role.

"[When] you bat three, I think the opening is an easier transition. The only time it's hard is when you bat second. You have to run off and change [into] your pads. Usually when I was at three, I just put my feet up. You don't get to do that anymore. That's the biggest difference. But Marnus is a terrific player. If he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he'll be fine."

From a personal point of view, Khawaja played down any issues with what has become a revolving door of opening partners since Warner retired. Since then, Australia have cycled through Steven Smith , Nathan McSweeney, Konstas and latterly Travis Head who was used as a conditions-specific selection in Sri Lanka.

"An opener can get out first ball and you're batting with number three anyway," Khawaja said. "So it's not that big of a deal. All the guys that are in this team I've batted with. Opening has been a revolving door for a long time. But I think it just shows you how hard opening is. It's not an easy place to bat.

"I've had a few partners since Davey's gone. It's just a tough place to bat. You can't hide in Test cricket. I think whoever's going to come in will do a good job. But for me, it's no different."

The other selection questions Australia had to ponder where whether to continue with an allrounder at No. 6 and the call between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland . Hazlewood looks primed to return to the bowling line-up, while during training on Monday, the catching cordon was Khawaja, Smith, Beau Webster and Cameron Green. Webster, who has never played at Lord's, spoke the previous day about having to factor in the slope when standing in the slips.

Meanwhile, Australia believe that spin could play a significant role in the match. Two days out the pitch was already quite straw-coloured and the forecast is for warm weather during the Test and a good amount of sunshine.

"I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on," Smith said. "It is dry. We only came here a week ago, but I think it's been pretty dry to start the season over here. I think the footmarks will definitely come into play as the game wears on."