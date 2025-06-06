Finch: Labuschagne 'not putting pressure back on the opposition at all'

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch believes Marnus Labuschagne 's inability to regularly put pressure back on opposition bowlers has left him vulnerable to being dropped from the Test side for the first time in 2019.

The day is getting closer to when Australia's selectors will need to make a huge call between Labuschagne and Sam Konstas for the World Test Championship final : youth vs experience; promise vs 11 Test centuries.

Whether Labuschagne survives - and likely gets asked to open in what could be a final chance to save his immediate Test career - or the selectors pull the pin and parachute Konstas into the WTC showdown remains too close to call.

Labuschagne has averaged 28.33 in this WTC cycle, a shadow of the run-scoring powerhouse he was from 2019 to 2022, although has still chiseled out some important performances, among the Old Trafford century in 2023 (the last time he reached three figures), 90 in Christchurch and more recently three crucial fifties against India.

But last season there were occasions when Labuschagne almost came to standstill at the crease, albeit against the unique challenge posed by Jasprit Bumrah. The most extreme example was in Perth when he made 2 off 52 balls, then in Brisbane he scored 12 off 52. Overall in the last two years, Labuschagne's strike-rate is 46.40 compared to his career figure of 51.94.

"It's a difficult one because Marnus hasn't scored the runs at No. 3 and the way that he's been playing has probably been the concern for me," Finch told ESPNcricinfo during the recent IPL. "I mean his strike rate has plummeted over the last 18 months. He is not putting any pressure back on the opposition at all. And when you're batting in that position, you have to be prepared to counterattack at certain times.

Marnus Labuschagne's last century came at Old Trafford in 2023 • Getty Images

"You can't just allow the best bowlers in the world to bowl with a new ball at you over and over without forcing their hand a little bit. You're going to get a good one. We've seen wickets around the world have probably been better for fast bowling over the last couple of years, so you can't afford to just sit there and wait to score."

When Nathan McSweeney was dropped after three Tests against India in favour of Konstas, the selectors said they wanted someone to take on the bowlers - the role played for so long by David Warner - which Konstas did with his scoop and ramp-laden 60 off 65 balls at the MCG . One factor the selectors may consider this time is whether a top three of Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green, who all like to soak up deliveries, could be a little one-paced. However, one aspect in Labuschagne's favour is his overall experience in England.

Australia also now have a squeeze for middle-order batting spots with the return from injury of Green, Beau Webster's handy start to Test cricket and Josh Inglis making a century on Test debut.

"Beau Webster took his opportunity at No. 6, maybe Konstas comes back into the side to open the batting, and you throw Cam Green at three and you almost push that for the next cycle of the WTC as well," Finch said. "Steve Smith's batting in great nick at four, [then] Travis Head five."

While Labuschagne's batting tempo comes under scrutiny, Finch can see Head again being Australia's trump card after he played the defining innings in the 2023 WTC final against India with 163 off 174 balls. In three Tests against South Africa he has a strike-rate of 100.94.

"He puts pressure on opposition before he has faced to ball," Finch said. "You know that you have to be right on and sometimes the better you bowl, the better he bats. It's like his game is set up for that top-of-off ball. He hits different areas on the ground: he will hit the same ball that's fourth stump through backward point or through wide mid-on.

"So bowlers, all of a sudden, feel that pressure and start searching for ways to get him out. So that's an advantage as well. And he'll come hard, he'll try and he understands that you've got your name on one eventually, so get them before they get you."

Australia's batters were given a thorough examination in Australia's first full training session in Beckenham earlier this week by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland and more will follow in the coming days, now with the addition of Josh Hazlewood after his IPL campaign.

Boland was a team-mate of Konstas when he made his Test debut, then an opposing player later in the season during the Sheffield Shield. In a New South Wales-Victoria game at the SCG there was a brief but extraordinary encounter which ended with Konstas being bowled in the third over the match sweeping the quick. Konstas closed the summer in a more composed manner and has spent the off-season making some technical tweaks.