Labuschagne faces vital outing in search for form

How important will events in Cardiff over the next four days prove to Australia's plans for the World Test Championship final? After his twin failures against Northamptonshire, Marnus Labuschagne has one more outing, against Middlesex, to find some form before decision day draws closer for the selectors over the make-up of the batting order.

With Cameron Green 's strong showing against Kent , it feels like his recall for the final against South Africa is becoming increasingly assured even though he won't be able to bowl. Therefore, the last call to make - providing Beau Webster's overs are wanted and Josh Hazlewood's shoulder doesn't become an issue - would appear to be between Labuschagne and Sam Konstas , with Josh Inglis an outside option given chair of selectors George Bailey put his name in the mix. Whoever gets the nod will be Usman Khawaja's opening partner.

It may be that the selectors are not swayed massively by what happens in a pair of County Championship matches but Labuschagne, while being an incumbent Test player with an average of 46.76 and 11 hundreds, is not coming into the debate from a position of strength. His Test figure in this WTC cycle is 28.33 with just one century which came 29 innings ago against England during the 2023 Ashes; his last hundred in all first-class cricket was in June 2024.

There was a similarity in his pair of dismissals against Northamptonshire last week: squared up and edging to third slip, firstly against fellow Australian Harry Conway , who has recently lost his state contract, and then to Ben Sanderson in a small chase. There wasn't much to gain with Glamorgan needing 66 to win, but the chance of red-inker 30 went missing. As the catch was taken, Labuschagne lingered at the crease with the expression of someone pondering his lot.

The selectors will deliberate long and hard before moving Labuschagne aside. Even when not at his best, the three half-centuries against India last season all came at crucial stages of the series. Unlike Konstas, Labuschagne also has considerable experience batting in England. But it would continue a strange time at the top of Australia's order if they opt to effectively manufacture another opener

"I do think it's a role that more people could do," Bailey said when the squad was announced. "I know there is a prevailing thought it is a specialised role. In certain conditions, there's opportunities at different times that guys could do it."

For Green, meanwhile, another lengthy stay at the crease was a significant box ticked after a long period sidelined following his back surgery last October and there were no signs of the cramp he suffered during his debut century. His last outing will be against Northamptonshire, where Conway will no doubt be keen for another big-name scalp.

"Fantastic to see him get some runs, but just also his ability to back up innings to innings and match to match," Bailey said last week. I think he pulled up pretty sore after his first innings, having not played for a little while.

"So he'll get better and better as he does that. We know he's a quality player, we know he's a proven performer also, so whether and how many runs he gets are not necessarily as much of a concern as him getting some match play under his belt."

Those players who have remained in Australia, which include Konstas, have had another training camp in Brisbane this week ahead of flying to the UK. A clip posted on Cricket Australia's social media during the week showed Konstas facing Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon.