Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan

Inglis, 29, will become the 14th T20I captain for Australia and 30th ODI captain after being approved by the board following a recommendation from the selectors. Marsh, the permanent T20I captain, and Head, who led the side in a game in Marsh's absence in England in September, are both unavailable for the series against Pakistan due to paternity leave and Test preparation. Cummins, the Test and ODI skipper, and Smith, the Test vice-captain, are also not playing in the T20 series in order to prepare for the Test summer.

Inglis will be a surprising to choice to some given he hasn't led at BBL level, unlike his team-mates Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis. But his leadership credentials and tactical nous are widely regarded. This selection panel appointed him captain of a very strong Prime Minister's XI in a first-class match against West Indies in November 2022

"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "He has led Australia A [Prime Minister's XI] previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.

"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."

Inglis was Perth Scorchers' vice-captain last season and a key part of their leadership group. He was strongly considered to take over the captaincy when Ashton Turner suffered a season-ending injury but Aaron Hardie was chosen instead, only because of a preference not to have a wicketkeeper-captain so far from his younger bowlers due to time constraints.

Australia's selectors don't have the same concerns at international level given the experience of bowlers in the side. Australia have liked having an interim wicketkeeper captain in recent times with Matthew Wade being the T20I vice-captain. He stood in as skipper in 13 games including during the 2022 World Cup and as recently as both the tour of India last year and the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. Tim Paine and Alex Carey also led the ODI team in a series each in 2019 and 2021 when Justin Langer was coach.

Australia will have a different coaching staff for the T20I series as well with head coach Andrew McDonald, batting coach Michael Di Venuto and bowling coach Daniel Vettori having a short break then being involved with the build-up in Perth.

Assistant coach Andre Borovec will take charge, as he did for Australia's five-match T20I series against India last October. Former Australia batter Brad Hodge will also work with the group as an assistant coach after touring with the T20 World Cup squad as a coaching consultant in June. Wade has been appointed interim fielding and keeping coach for the series. Hodge and Wade have been with the ODI squad as consultants as well.

Australia's ODI squad vs Pakistan: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa