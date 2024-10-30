Matches (25)
Analysis

Australia's opening gamble: Is Sam Konstas ready for Test cricket?

It would be an unprecedented gamble in Australian cricket if the 19-year-old, with less than ten first-class games, were to be picked so soon

Alex Malcolm
30-Oct-2024 • 43 mins ago
1:00

Bailey: Bancroft's consistency will count for something

Is Sam Konstas ready to play Test cricket? Time will tell and he will get his chance to add to his case against India A in the next two weeks.
But if the 19-year-old were to be picked for the opening Test against India, he would be an unprecedented selection in modern Australian cricket.
Even if he plays both matches against India A, picking an Australian batter who has played fewer than ten first-class games before making their Test debut is almost unheard of in the last 35 years. Not Ricky Ponting, not Steven Smith, not David Warner, not Cameron Green, and not even the late Phillip Hughes had so little experience when given a Baggy Green for the first time.
The comparisons between Ponting and Konstas have been prevalent since the latter became the third youngest behind Ponting to score twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield game earlier this month. But beyond both achieving the feat as teenagers, the comparisons end there for the time being.
Ponting achieved the feat as an 18-year-old in March 1993 but he did not play Test cricket until just prior to his 21st birthday in December 1995. Ponting's accumulated experience by the time he was picked to play Test cricket makes him look like a veteran compared to Konstas. He had played 42 first-class matches and scored 12 first-class centuries, averaging 51.23. He had toured with Australia and played six ODIs in 1995 in New Zealand and the Caribbean. He had also played for Australia A in front of ODI-type crowds in the often-recalled 1994-95 summer.
Konstas has only played three of his six first-class matches on Test grounds and is yet to reach 50 at a Test venue. He doesn't yet have 500 first-class runs. If Alex Carey had held a very straightforward edge that Konstas offered on 0 in the second innings against South Australia, he might not even have 400.
New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd is in a rare position to comment on whether Konstas is ready by comparison to Ponting, given he also coached the former Australian captain when he scored those twin centuries for Tasmania. Shipperd was asked last week whether Konstas would benefit from being made to wait like Ponting was.
The trope about Smith being picked without many first-class runs behind him is also a misnomer. He had made four Shield centuries in a single season and scored 1012 first-class runs at 56.22. Like Warner, he had also debuted in ODI and T20I cricket before his Test debut.
Good judges are saying that Konstas is the equal of all these players despite a tiny sample size. He could well swell his record against India A and make his case for selection almost irrefutable.
But there is a player who has quietly exited from view as a possible option to open against India whose career arc, so far, does provide a salutary lesson about the dangers of promoting a player too soon.
Matt Renshaw had played just 12 first-class games when plucked for his Test debut aged 20, averaging under 45 with three centuries. Unlike Warner, Smith and even Green, he had not got a chance to make his international debut in white-ball cricket and had played just one game for Australia A.
Renshaw is now 28 and his Test career has been a rollercoaster ride in the mould of Hayden's first seven years, after the selection initially appeared a success as he averaged 53.22 in his first six Tests. He was Australia's back-up batter in their last two Test series but seems right now to be well outside the top four options to fill the current vacancy.
Selecting is not an exact science, but there is clear evidence that more data is better than less. Konstas could well be the real deal. However, it would be an unprecedented gamble if he were to be picked so soon.
Sam KonstasGreg ShipperdAustraliaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia A tour of Australia

Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

