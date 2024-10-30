Australia's opening gamble: Is Sam Konstas ready for Test cricket?

The trope about Smith being picked without many first-class runs behind him is also a misnomer. He had made four Shield centuries in a single season and scored 1012 first-class runs at 56.22. Like Warner, he had also debuted in ODI and T20I cricket before his Test debut.

Good judges are saying that Konstas is the equal of all these players despite a tiny sample size. He could well swell his record against India A and make his case for selection almost irrefutable.

But there is a player who has quietly exited from view as a possible option to open against India whose career arc, so far, does provide a salutary lesson about the dangers of promoting a player too soon.

Matt Renshaw had played just 12 first-class games when plucked for his Test debut aged 20, averaging under 45 with three centuries. Unlike Warner, Smith and even Green, he had not got a chance to make his international debut in white-ball cricket and had played just one game for Australia A.

Renshaw is now 28 and his Test career has been a rollercoaster ride in the mould of Hayden's first seven years, after the selection initially appeared a success as he averaged 53.22 in his first six Tests. He was Australia's back-up batter in their last two Test series but seems right now to be well outside the top four options to fill the current vacancy.