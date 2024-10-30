Australia's opening gamble: Is Sam Konstas ready for Test cricket?
It would be an unprecedented gamble in Australian cricket if the 19-year-old, with less than ten first-class games, were to be picked so soon
McDonald feels Konstas' inexperience won't hamper Test selection
Watson: 'Perfect storm' for Konstas to make Test debut
McSweeney's lone hand pushes his Australia credentials
Warner's latest headline grab has underlined Australia's opener problem
'A right-handed version of Warner': Inglis launched into opening debate
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo